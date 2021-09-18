Texoma College Fair attracts 225 high school students

Southeastern

Some 225 students from a number of area high schools attended the Texoma College Fair Thursday at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

A total of 25 colleges and universities had representatives in attendance to provide information on admissions, scholarships, financial aid, and academic programs.

The next big recruiting event coming up is SE Live – the largest event for high school and transfer students interested in attending Southeastern -- scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 6, on the Durant campus.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students will have the opportunity to tour the campus, learn about academic and social life from current SE students, meet faculty and staff members, check out residence halls, and learn about admissions, scholarships, and financial aid.

Sponsored by the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, students can register for SE Live at https://www.se.edu/experiencese Walk-in registration and check-in on the day of the event is at 8 a.m. in the Glen D. Johnson Student Union.