DHS Homecoming set to air on Munson Stadium big screen

DISD

Thanks to an extremely generous group of Denison school supporters who stepped up to help fund Munson Stadium’s huge new Multimedia Video Display Board, DHS Homecoming 2021 on September 24th promises an unforgettable experience for thousands of fans, families and alumni.

“For the first time ever, fans will be able to view all our homecoming activities up-close and personal,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott. “We’ve dreamed of a giant video board for Munson Stadium for a long time, and we couldn’t be more grateful to our Anchor Partners who made it happen: Cross Development, Get Roofed, First United Bank, Classic of Texoma and Texoma Medical Center. Our sincere thanks to each of you for your tremendous dedication to our schools and students. It’s going to be a most memorable homecoming.”

According to DHS Principal Dr. Cavin Boettger, this year’s homecoming queen nominees are among Denison’s best, brightest and most involved senior students. “We can always count on these students to bring great pride and honor to our school and our entire community,” said Boettger.

Lillian Akin is the daughter of Tyson Akin and Jonna Akin. Lillian’s brother, Joshua Akin, will escort her during halftime ceremonies at Munson Stadium. Her court presentation escort will be Lukus Harris. During her four years at Denison High School, Lillian has been a two-year member of the Varsity Track and Cross Country teams, a four-year member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a two-year member of the Leadership team, and a Swim Team member her senior year. In addition to volunteering at MasterKey Ministries, Lillian has served on three mission trips to Atlanta and one to Mexico. She is a member of Legacy Bible Church and is passionate about her community.

Addison Branum is the daughter of Mandy Nelson and Jason Branum. Her dad will escort her Friday night during halftime ceremonies. Gabe Denson will be her court presentation escort. During her tenure at Denison High School, Addison has participated in three years of Musical Theatre and been a member of Health Occupations Students of America and the DHS Student Council. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, during which time she has served as Director of Environmental Outreach, orchestrated of a community clean-up event, and is currently running for NHS President. She is an AP Scholar, a Texas Scholar, and an aspiring Socrates Scholars who currently ranks in the Top 1% of her class. Addison has also volunteered at various health care clinics, animal shelters, blood drives and food pantries. She is a member of Parkside Baptist Church and Youth Group. Addison plans to earn a degree in Biochemistry at a Texas college, then attend a Texas medical school to become a Pediatric Cardiologist.

Hailee Brewer is the daughter of Christian Brewer and Denisesha Brewer. Her father will be her escort during halftime ceremonies, and Jalik Lewis will be her Parade escort. During her four years at DHS, Hailee has been a Drill Team member for four years, En Croix for four years, and Denteens for three years where she was selected Sweetheart her junior year and currently serves as Reporter. Hailee is also a 4-year participant in the DHS AVID Program, a member of DHS Student Council, a volunteer for DHS Fish Camp, and a 2-year worship leader at Parkside Baptist Church where she helped with the “Feed the Need” program. She currently attends and volunteers at Victory Life Church. Following graduation, Hailee plans to attend college with the goal of majoring in Business/Real Estate with a minor in dance.

Mackenzie Crockett is the daughter of Nicholas Crockett and Casi Gilbert. Her escort for halftime ceremonies will be her father, and her court presentation escort will be Blayn Hubbard. Mackenzie has served her school for four years as a varsity cheerleader and has been an active member of DHS Student Council for three years. She has participated in numerous community service events including: Bras for a Cause, Denison’s Food Pantry, mini-cheer clinics, and Vacation Bible School activities during summers. Mackenzie has been a member of Parkside Baptist Church throughout most of her high school career. Following graduation, she plans to attend Tarleton State University to earn a Bachelor degree in Nursing.

Roni Douda is the daughter of Nicole Hawkins and Scott Douda. She will be escorted by her dad during homecoming ceremonies Friday night, and by Asher Wagner at court presentation. During her tenure at Denison High School, Roni has been a cheerleader for four years, serving on the North Texas Cheer Competitive Team for two years. She has been a member of the DHS Varsity Cross Country team for four years and a member of the DHS Student Council, serving on the Board of Directors for one year. She also earned the UIL Academic All District award in Cross Country as well as Outstanding Cheerleader award for two years. Roni has also served her school and community through participation in the BOTA Food Drives, Relay for Life, and the Alzheimer’s Walk. She attends Legacy Bible Church. Following graduation, Roni plans to earn her Associates degree at a junior college, then attend Texas A&M University where she plans to study Exercise Science for a degree in Sports Medicine.

Kaleigh Neff is the daughter of Jana Neff and Brandon Neff. Her dad will be her escort at halftime ceremonies Friday night at Munson Stadium. Stephen Freeman will be her escort at court presentation. Kaleigh was a member of the DHS JV Volleyball team her freshman year, Student Body representative for DHS Student Council her sophomore year, Pink-Out Coordinator for Student Council her junior year, Vice President of Student Council her senior year, a member of the DHS Hope Squad her junior and senior years, and a four-year member of the DHS AVID Program. Kaleigh is also a member of the National Honor Society and has participated in the BOTA canned food drives and the Thanksgiving canned food drives. Following graduation, Kaleigh plans to attend college to earn a degree in Communication in Science Disorders and become a Speech and Language Pathologist.

Karely Erives is the daughter of Ana Hernandez and Homero Erives. Her father will escort her during halftime ceremonies, and Dameon Smallwood will be her escort for court presentation. Extracurricular activities throughout Karely’s four years at DHS include DHS Volleyball team for three years, DHS Track team for four years, DHS Powerlifting for three years, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the DHS AVID Program for four years. Church activities include media/camera operations for Church New Creation. Following graduation, Karely plans to attend college

to become an elementary teacher and a pastor.

Hannah Grinspan is the daughter of Johnny Grinspan and Eva Smith. She will be escorted by her father during halftime ceremonies at Munson Stadium. Her escort for court presentation will be Drew Meek. During her four years at Denison High School, Hannah played on the DHS Varsity Softball team all four years. She has also been an active member of the DHS Student Council for four years, including service as this year’s Student Council Secretary. Hannah is a member of the National Honor Society and a recipient of the Academic All-District award for Softball for the past three years. She has served as an enthusiastic volunteer for numerous Canned Food Drives as well as Denison ISD’s 2020 5K for Kindness event. Hannah attended Parkside Baptist Church throughout most of her high school career. Following graduation, she plans to attend college and Dental School, followed by a specialization in Orthodontics.

Chloe Koberowski is the daughter of Trisa Dyer and Craig Koberowski. She will be escorted by her dad during halftime ceremonies at Munson Stadium. John Dornstadter will escort her at court presentation. Chloe has been dancing for 15 years, has been a DHS Stingerette for all four years of her high school career, and is currently serving as Captain of the Stingerettes. She has also participated in En Croix and Fellowship of Christian Dancers for all four years at DHS, in addition to dancing competitively at Dance Xplosion. Chloe is also a member of the National Honor Society and a four-year hurdler on the DHS Track and Field team. Following graduation, Chloe plans to attend the University of Kansas to become an Orthodontist.

Elizabeth Gonzalez Ortiz is the daughter of Maria Ortiz. Her uncle, Fransisco Ortiz, will escort her during halftime ceremonies at Munson Stadium. Her escort at court presentation will be her uncle, Anthony Cruz. During her tenure at Denison High School, Elizabeth has been a member of the DHS Stingerettes for four years, serving as Lieutenant for two years. She has also been a member of Health Occupations Students of America, the DHS AVID Program for three years, and En Croix for three years.

She currently ranks in the top 25% of her class. Elizabeth is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Following graduation, she plans to attend Texas State University and major in Nursing.

Brilee Payne is the daughter of Amanda Payne and Eric Payne. She will be escorted by her dad during halftime ceremonies at Munson Stadium. Cooper Mackay will escort her at court presentation. Brilee is a four-year member of the DHS Varsity Track team, a three-year member of the DHS Soccer team, Varsity Powerlifting for two years, and Varsity Basketball and Cross Country her freshman year. She is an active member of the National Honor Society and has been a member of the DHS Student Council for four years, serving as Parliamentarian for the last two years. She has shown livestock through the Grayson County 4H program for the past ten years. As a Student Council member, Brilee has been a four-year volunteer at the Denison Food Pantry for the Battle of the Ax canned food drive as well as the Thanksgiving Day basket giveaway for those in need. She attends Legacy Bible Church. Following graduation, she plans to attend college to major in Agricultural Economics and pursue a career in Real Estate.

Aubry Redwine is the daughter of Spence and Sabrina Redwine. Her dad will escort her during halftime ceremonies Friday night at Munson Stadium. Ryder Pool will be her escort at court presentation. During her tenure at Denison High School, Aubry has been a member of the DHS Drill Team for three years, a DHS Student Council member for four years, a member of DenTeens for four years, and Senior Class Parliamentarian. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and has participated in numerous canned food drives and other service activities through Student Council and NHS. Following graduation, Aubry plans to attend Texas Tech University to major in Natural Resources Management with a Conservation Science concentration, and minor in Legal Studies.

Hope Rhoads is the daughter of Kelly Rhoads, Barbara Rhoads, Allen Webb and Sara Webb. Her escort at halftime ceremonies will be Kelly Rhoads. Jackson Harris will escort her at court presentation. Hope has participated in DHS Theatre and competed in UIL One Act Play competition during all four years at DHS, winning an award for Best Performer. She is a four-year member of the DHS Student Council during which time she served on the Board of Directors for two years and as Fish Camp Coordinator her senior year. She is a member of the Texas Association of Future Educators, serving this year as Vice President. Hope is also a two-year member of the International Thespian Society and has served on the HOPE Squad at DHS for two years. She is a Youth Leadership Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, and a College Board National Indigenous Recognition Program winner. Hope has also participated in the BOTA canned food drive for four years, volunteered at Denison Helping Hands at Thanksgiving for two years, and served as an usher at Sherman Community Players for four years. After graduation, Hope plans to attend college to major in Psychology with the goal of becoming a Family or Child Psychologist.