BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: The punishment for living in sin

Frank “Red” Scott, gambler and scoundrel, had been living in sin with Emma Reed, a Black person, for eight years. Despite repeated requests and warnings from his neighbors in Bokchito, he refused to leave the county. So, in May of 1914, Red was charged with adultery and brought before Justice Tom Anderson. Declaring his belief that he would “never get a fair hearing,” he asked for a change of venue and was moved to Judge Lute’s court. He was defended by Hayes & McIntosh and prosecuted by county attorney Turnbull. The citizens of Bokchito disliked him so much that they raised enough money to hire McPherren and Cochran to assist in bringing him to justice. The editor of the Bokchito News seemed offended when it was stated that Red was “from Bokchito”. He commented at the end of his article about the trial: “He is not ‘one of us’, but has family in Durant with whom he spends some time.”

Red’s arrest for living with Emma was not his first encounter with the law. In April of 1912 he was arrested for “outraging public decency.” Details of his crime were not published. In September of 1913 he was arrested, along with Jace Eaves, for shooting craps in the back of the Holland wagon yard in Durant. He must have gotten a warning or a short stay in jail, because in October he was arrested for transporting liquor from Denison to Bokchito with his partner in crime, P. Reed. They were fined $50 and sentenced to thirty days in jail. Most of that time was spent working on county roads.

Red waived examination at his adultery hearing and posted bond. Those hoping for a speedy trial were sorely disappointed. He didn’t return to the courtroom again until October, 1914. The sensational trial boasted 60 witnesses and on the last day it was “evening” before the jury deliberated. However, it took only a “few minutes” for his fate to be decided by the jury. They sentenced him to the maximum- five years in prison.

Evidently Red served less than five years because versions of this article appeared in several newspapers in May of 1918:

Durant Knights Whip Vag and Warn Others

City Policeman Robbed of Keys;

Notice is Posted Over head of Man Tied to Tree

Durant, May 24- This city experienced its first visit from the Knights of Liberty last night when members of the band held up a city policeman and took from him keys to the city jail. The knights later visited the jail, took from it “Red” Scott, being held on a vagrancy charge, and whipped him in the courthouse yard. Scott was then tied to a tree and the following notice posted above his head:

“This is a convict, loafer, and thug. Loafers, disloyalists, and crooks cannot stay in Durant. Every vag not at work in 24 hours will be dealt with severely.”

On August 8, 1918 the Bryan County Democrat reported that Red Scott had died in Oklahoma City and that his body would be “returned to Durant for burial”.

