In the courts: 3 local trials to watch for end of 2021

A continuance granted this week for the defense means a Denison man will not go to trial at the end of the month on charges that he broke into a woman's house and attempted to kill her back on New Year's Eve last year.

Zachary Jolliff has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces. His trial is only one of three high profile cases set for some kind of court proceeding in the coming weeks.

In addition, there are plea conferences set next week for Miguel Gomez Jr. and Ebby D. Wade.

Plea conferences are generally meetings between the prosecutors, defense attorneys and defendants to see if a plea can be worked out in the case. They differ from plea hearings where both sides have agreed to a plea and it is discussed in front of a judge. Plea hearings also sometimes include the presentation of witnesses and evidence depending upon the plea worked out in the case.

Here is a breakdown of the three cases.

1. New Year's Eve attack

The motion for continuance said this is Zachary Jolliff's first such motion and is based on the fact that Jolliff has been under quarantine protocols at the Grayson County Jail and would stay that way until September 20. Thus his attorney has not been able to have in-person visits with him.

"Counsel cannot sufficiently confer with the defendant as to prepare for a jury trial while the defendant is under quarantine," court documents said.

According to information received from the Denison police from the time of Jolliff’s arrest, police were called to a home in the 600 block of East Sears Street at around 2 a.m. Jan. 1. A woman there told police that Jolliff, who had previously worked in the home, entered her home and assaulted her and then fled the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Jolliff was located later at a different location and was arrested on attempted murder charges. Jolliff is represented in the case by attorney Jeromie Oney who did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the reasoning behind the request for a continuance Wednesday.

2. Father accused of manslaughter in son's death

There is a plea conference set next week for Miguel Gomez Jr., a Sherman man who is accused of causing the death of his infant son.

Gomez has pleaded not guilty to this charge and is represented in the case by attorney Lee Salas.

This will be the fifth time that the case has been set for a plea conference. It has been set for trial two times before, but those dates were cancelled. The trial is now set for October, if a plea deal isn't reached before then.

In previously published reports, police have contended that Gomez was passed out from intoxication in bed when he rolled over onto his two-month old son.

In a release by Sherman PD, officers were dispatched to Texoma Medical Center at about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 27, 2019 on an unrelated report of an assault that occurred in the 2000 block of E. Cherry Street. Officers contend that Gomez, was at that location and was intoxicated at the time.

3. Woman found on Blue Flame Road

Ebby D. Wade is also set for a plea conference next week. He is charged with murder in relation to the death of Emilia Gunnels. Her body was found in the water under a bridge on Blue Flame Road near Midway Mall in March of 2020.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office announced Wade's arrest a little after nine months from the day her mother reported her missing back on March 22, 2020. She had last been seen the day before.

According to GCSO Captain Harvey Smitherman, Gunnels, who lived at the River Ranch Apartments in Sherman, did know Wade.

He would not say how Gunnels was killed and stressed that the investigation is on going. Since that time there was one plea conference in the case that was cancelled back in May and one that was not cancelled in July. Earlier this month, Judge Brian Gary denied Wade's request for a bond reduction. That was one of several motions that Wade has submitted to the court on his own even though he is represented in the case by Jeromie Oney. Wade remains in the Grayson County Jail and his bond has been set at $1 million.

