Sherman Middle School teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Sherman Independent School District is again working with law enforcement this week. The district is cooperating with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the the United State Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas following the arrest of a former teacher on child pornography charges.

In news releases from SISD and the Eastern District both said Jeffrey L.Walters, 52, has been arrested following an investigation.

"Our investigation and cooperation with law enforcement continues, and we urge anyone with information on this alleged criminal activity or any potential crime to contact the appropriate agency right away," the district said Thursday.

The district release said Walters is a former teacher at Sherman Middle School and was place on leave on Aug. 26 after law enforcement notified the district of an ongoing investigation.

Walters has since been indicted by a federal grand jury in Sherman on charges related to the receipt of child pornography, the release from the Eastern District said. Walters pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance on Wednesday.

Walters first came to the attention of law enforcement after he communicated with others about his interest in child pornography, the Eastern District of Texas release said Thursday.

A joint investigation by Homeland Security and the Grayson County Sheriff's Office led law enforcement to recover a laptop and cell phone owned by Walters. Analysis of the laptop revealed Walters had received child pornography using the internet on multiple dates.

The pornography depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit activity including depictions of sadistic and masochistic abuse, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Walters has not been on campus since he was placed on leave. Current information indicates that the allegations against Walters are not related to any activity on SISD property.

If convicted, Walters could face up to 20 years in federal prison.