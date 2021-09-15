United Way of Grayson County to give local nonprofits a leg up on NT Giving Day

The United Way of Grayson County announced this week it will be helping local nonprofits mark North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 23 with a little friendly competition.

A news release from UWGC said county non-profits will be coming together to celebrate North Texas Giving Day on September 23rd with a special event from 8-9 a.m. at First United Bank on Taylor Street in Sherman.

"At 8:45am, organizations will pair up and compete in a 3-Legged Race. Donations raised that morning will help your organization of choice have an edge on the competition. So come eat some breakfast, donate, and laugh as our non-profit leaders compete with their legs tied together! Can’t make it to the event? Not to worry! All participating non-profits have direct donation links on https://www.northtexasgivingday.org. Donations can be made from 6:00 am – midnight," the release said.

During the 2020 campaign, 35 local non profits received a total of $95,435 in donations.

That was just fraction of what was raised overall. Information on the North Texas Giving Day website said that in 2020, “$58.8 million was raised through 106,000 donors benefiting over 3,200 local nonprofits, bringing the eleven-year total to over $374 million for our community. North Texas Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.”

Local nonprofits that participated last year and would appreciate community support again this year include Animal Refuge Foundation (ARF House), Bluebonnet Animal Rescue Network, Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County, Family Promise of Grayson County, Home Hospice of Grayson County, Sherman Community Players, United Way of Grayson County, Evanescent Mustang Rescue and Sanctuary Inc., Grayson County Children's Advocacy Center, Nana's PIT Stop & Bully Breed Rescue, Grand Central Station, Denison Animal Welfare Group, The Salvation Army of Grayson County, K9's For Freedom & Independence, Child & Family Guidance Center of Texoma, Grayson Crisis Center, Sacred Paws Dog Rescue, MasterKey Ministries, Multicultural Family Center, LearnLiveLaunch, Inc., Texoma Health Foundation, CASA of Grayson County, Reba's Ranch House, True Options Pregnancy Center, Greater Texoma Health Clinic, Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team, Red River Railroad Museum Inc., Texoma Regional Blood Center, Your Neighbor's House, Katybugs & Butterflies Foundation, Inc., GoSendMe Global, Heart of a Matter Ministries, Burden Share, The Hope of Shades Foundation, and Eat Like the Rainbow.