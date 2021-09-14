Stabbing leads to 2 arrested in Denison

staff reports
Denison police released information about an alleged stabbing that took place Tuesday morning.

Two individuals were taken into custody in Denison Tuesday after an alleged stabbing. In a news release issued around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Denison Police said officers had been called to a residence in the 200 block of Jenny Lane around 9:30 a.m. about a stabbing.

"Officers determined that a male and female had been in a verbal disturbance and the female allegedly cut the male with a knife," the release said. "The injury was superficial and no medical treatment was needed. Both parties were arrested on unrelated charges and a case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office."

