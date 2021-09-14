Stabbing leads to 2 arrested in Denison

staff reports

Two individuals were taken into custody in Denison Tuesday after an alleged stabbing. In a news release issued around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Denison Police said officers had been called to a residence in the 200 block of Jenny Lane around 9:30 a.m. about a stabbing.

"Officers determined that a male and female had been in a verbal disturbance and the female allegedly cut the male with a knife," the release said. "The injury was superficial and no medical treatment was needed. Both parties were arrested on unrelated charges and a case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office."

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.