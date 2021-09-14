SISD employee arrested for improper relationship with a student

A Sherman Independent School District employee has been arrested for an improper relationship with a student. In a letter sent home to parents Tuesday, the district said the employee was arrested Monday following an off-campus incident involving the employee and a Sherman High School student.

“District officials immediately initiated an investigation and informed law enforcement," SHS Principal Jennifer Politi said in a letter released Tuesday.

District officials are not releasing information on the student or employee, citing state and federal laws that prohibit the release of personal identifiable student information as well as confidential personnel information.

"Therefore, we cannot provide further information on this matter," Politi's letter said. "We are continuing to work closely with the Sherman Police Department as the investigation continues.”

While the district would not confirm the identity of the SISD employee who was arrested, Grayson County Jail records indicate that Katherine Allison Morris was arrested Tuesday on charges of improper relationship between educator and student.

Records show that Morris was released Tuesday on a $50,000 surety bond.

Morris joined the district in 2017 to fill the newly created coordinator of post-secondary readiness and career and technology education position. In this role, Morris was hired to assist counselors on college and career initiatives, increase dual-credit opportunities for students and ensure that students have post-graduation plans.

"I encourage anyone with information of a suspected improper relationship between a staff member and a student to immediately contact me or appropriate law enforcement authorities," Politi said in the letter.

"Please be assured that we take our responsibility for student safety extremely seriously, and I am grateful for the prompt response, assistance and cooperation provided in this matter."