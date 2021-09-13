Aggravated sexual assault of a child gets man 35-year prison sentence

staff reports

A plea agreement over an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge resulted in a 35-year prison sentence for a Sherman man this week.

A press release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Jason Levi Miller, 39, of Sherman received the sentence from Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court this week.

"Miller must serve at least 17 and a half years before being eligible for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender for life," the release said.

It also said the case began back in April of 2019, when the child victim out cried to her mother that Miller regularly sexually abused her when Miller lived with them.

"The victim stated the abuse began several years earlier and had ended in 2016. Detectives with the Sherman Police Department began an immediate investigation and a forensic interview was arranged at the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC). During the forensic interview, the child graphically detailed how Miller sexually abused her multiple times. Miller had moved the victim and her mother to Cartwright, Oklahoma, and then to Bonham, where the abuse continued. When Miller eventually left the state, the child felt safe enough to tell authorities what happened to her," the release continued.

It further stated that In May of 2021, Investigator Don Tran with the District Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Miller living in Nebraska. Miller was extradited back to Texas.

“Mr. Miller took advantage of this victim because of her age, and through his constant physical and emotional intimidation of the victim and her mother. Finally, when the victim felt safe that Miller would never return, she had the courage to come forward and it sealed his fate. This defendant will never hurt another child,” said Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover who prosecuted the case.

Miller was represented in the case by Sherman attorney T. Scott Smith who said he would not have any comment on the case.