Texas Rangers, DPD investigating Denison death

staff reports

The Texas Rangers and Denison Police Department are investigating after a deceased person was found in a West Elm residence Friday.

In a news release issued Saturday, DPD said officers located a deceased female in the 2800 block of West Elm Street.

"After further investigation, the death was deemed to be suspicious in nature," the release said. "This incident is being investigated by Denison Police Investigators and the Texas Rangers."

The release also said, "The deceased was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office where an autopsy will be performed. The identifying information will be released after positive identification is made and the family of the deceased has been notified."