Sherman moves forward with Setting Suns flood mitigation

Sherman has approved the second phase of utility improvements aimed at alleviating flooding in a neighborhood along FM 1417.

The City Council approved nearly $112,000 for construction of drainage improvements in the Setting Suns Estates subdivision that will continue work done several years ago.

"This is the second phase of drainage projects in the Setting Suns Estate neighborhood," Sherman Director of Engineering Wayne Lee said. "Phase one was done two or three years ago in between Seminole and Park Avenue to alleviate some flooding issues."

Lee said funds were not available in 2018 to continue the project, but the city is now ready to move forward with it.

The city contacted more than 30 contractors in the area about the project, but Sherman only received two bids. The lowest bid was submitted by J&L Paving out of Paris, Texas. Lee attributed this in part to high workload and demand.

City Manager Robby Hefton noted that the winning bid did come out above initial engineering estimates. However it was more than $100,000 cheaper than the other competing bid.

City Council asked if the city was claiming responsibility for the flooding issues by conducting the improvements. However, city staff noted that the subdivision was annexed into the city and was not initially designed by Sherman. Neighboring uses and developments are also required to detail water to prevent flooding issues from occurring. detain.