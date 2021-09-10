Assaults, child endangerment in most recent Grayson County indictments

A Sherman man was indicted this week on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office shows the following people were indicted this week:

Nicholas Lee Carter, 41, of Sherman — four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of abandon or endanger a child imminent danger of bodily injury and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Skip Dale McDonald, 45, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Finis Chad Jennings, 53, of Bells — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Lamont Donald Webster Jr., 25, of Arlington — assault of a peace officer or judge;

Stephanie Lowery, 36, of Grandpappy — assault with a deadly weapon;

Alejandro Torres, 27, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Amy Marie Osborne, 36, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Brandley Lane Phillips, 56, of Gainesville — bail jumping;

Jimmy Ray Shores, 72, of Pottsboro —bail jumping;

Angelus Maria Zaragoza-Vidal,20, of Sherman — bail jumping;

Charles Casey McAllister, 48, of Pottsboro — two counts of stalking;

Matthew Bryan Fowler, 33, of Gainesville — burglary of a building;

Kevin Lashawn Jones, 41, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Casey Tyrone Braxton, 37, of Denison — tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Mallory Lanette Crist, 34, of Pottsboro — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Michael Christopher Wilson, 41, of Sherman — criminal mischief;

Darian Kijuan Guess, 20, of Denison —evading arrest with vehicle or watercraft;

Joylette Deann Blanton, 29, of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Jeremy Ray Thomison, 31, of Denison — harassment of a public servant;

Adam James Said, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Quinllon Murphy, 34, of unknown — failure to comply with duty to register as sex offender;

John Paul Lathum, 39, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Kaleb Aaron Winner, 30, of Pottsboro — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft;

Joseph Bradley Green, 28, of Tulsa Oklahoma — theft of firearm and possession of a controlled substance (aminoprpanal);

Joshua Don Davis, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jonathan Clifton Smith, 67, of Sherman — theft of property and forgery of a financial instrument;

Valerie Marie McCain, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver;

Brandon Arthur Krouse, 41, of Crowley — publish or threaten to publish intimate visual material;

Joseph Kawl Stephens Jr., 23, of Greenville — theft of property;

Tekeriyon Zeyondrick Sherfield, 25, of Dallas — possession of marijuana;

Jerell Deon Wright, 35, of Sherman — possession of marijuana;

Willie Joe Belcher, 44, of Caddo, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine):

Joseph Aaron Leach, 26, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Michael Wayne Roberts, 44, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Hayley Wallace, 26, of Ector — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Skyler Shane McMinn, 29, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Ernest Quincy Williams, 42, of Sherman — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Juan Garcia-Ortiz, 64, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Ahmed Moustafa Gaafar Ahmed, 41, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Wilbert Matlock IV, 42, of McKinney — DWI 3rd or more.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.