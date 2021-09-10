County announces 14 new COVID-19 deaths

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management announced 14 new COVID-19 related deaths from Friday evening last week to Thursday evening this week. That brings the total of such losses announced since the pandemic began to 421.

A report issued by that office also showed that 267 new cases of the virus were reported in the county during that time period and that 566 people were vaccinated for the virus during that time period. Overall, 13,749 test confirmed cases have been reported in the county and 41.31 percent of the population over the age of 12 in the county have been vaccinated against the virus.

A press release from the GC OEM said that local emergency rooms are asking people to seek COVID-19 tests elsewhere.

"Our emergency rooms (and free standing ERs) are being inundated with people who just want a COVID test," the press release stated.

It said those who are not critically ill, should seek a PCR COVID test by appointment through their doctor or at a retail pharmacy or lab. In addition to freeing up space at the ER, the tests will not cost those who need them anything when done either through the doctor at a retail pharmacy or lab.

"We all need to save every square foot in emergency rooms for those folks who are critically ill," the release said.

Getting tested:

Places where one can get a test by appointment only include:

•Local doctor’s office, or if they prefer:

•CVS (cvs.com)

•Walgreens (Walgreens.com)

•Advanced Laboratory Services

(advancedlabservices.net)

The release cautioned people to expect delays in this process because the testing sites are all very busy right now with the recent surge in cases.

Getting vaccinated:

Vaccines are readily available at many local pharmacies and grocery stores. In addition, they are available at the Grayson County Health Clinic. Walk-in clinics are held every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Grayson County Health Department (Sherman location only) at 515 N Walnut, Sherman.. Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. No pre-registration is required for the walk in clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Grayson County residents ages 12 years and older. If the vaccine recipient is a minor, a parent or guardian must be present.