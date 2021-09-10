9/11 remembered: 3 local observances on 20th anniversary

staff reports

This weekend as the nation observes the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Texomans will be taking part in local remembrance ceremonies.

Here are three events set to take place Saturday in honor of Patriot Day.

1. At the courthouse

Grayson County is hosting an observance to commemorate the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the courthouse lawn Saturday. The event will start at 8:30 a.m. on the steps at 100 W. Houston Street in Sherman.

In previous years, this event was held at Simmons Bank in Sherman.

The Grayson County Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony is hosted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, Sherman Parks and Recreation, Sherman and Denison Fire Rescue, Denison and Sherman Police departments, Visit Sherman, TX, and Simmons Bank.

2. Family Expo

A military family expo will be held at VFW Post 2772, 1707 Baker Road, Sherman. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm.

There will be information on area veteran resources including the opportunity to meet with individuals who can help with VA claims. Individuals can find out about veteran-friendly local businesses, learn about local veteran groups, PTSD groups and more.

The event will also honor first responders in Grayson, Fannin and Cooke counties in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001. There will be a free lunch served until food runs out.

3. Solidarity display

The Howe Fire Department will once again set up a display on the bridge over U.S. Highway 75 in Howe to observe the hours during which the terrorist attacks occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event will start at about the time of the first plane crash into the World Trade Center North Tower at around 8:45 a.m. and continue until the time the final plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania at around 10:10 a.m.

