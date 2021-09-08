Casie Lovelace to serve as United Way 2021 campaign chair

United Way of Grayson County kicked off its 2021 campaign with a breakfast at First United Bank in Sherman Wednesday and announced its campaign chair Casie Lovelace.

Lovelace is a resident and business owner in Pottsboro. She is married, has a kindergartener named Knox and a dog.

"I was introduced to community service from Sherman Service League," Lovelace said at the event. "And I found a niche through that organization to just kinda fill in the gaps with random needs that would pop up. I learned very quickly that if you saw how something could piece together, that just one person could make a difference."

She said when she was asked to be the chair of the United Way campaign she was struck by the fact that that is what United Way does for local nonprofits .... it fills in the gaps.

"They are a great facilitator in bringing people together, so I just fell like their mission aligns with how I fit into community service said the native of Bonham. Lovelace graduated from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos and has an insurance company in Pottsboro.

The funds raised during United Way of Grayson County's yearly campaign support over 20 local non profits in Grayson County, a press release from United Way of Grayson County said.

To celebrate successes in 2020, campaign co-chairs Jeremy and Trish Wood announced the 2020 total revenue raised $1,227,231.36. This success was not possible without the generous support of individuals and businesses. Businesses recognized were First State Bank for highest participation at 100 percent; Sherman ISD for best awareness campaign, UPS for largest pledge increase, and Denison ISD for largest pledge total.

In addition, the UW of Grayson County also took the opportunity Wednesday to recognize several lifetime members for their support and impact on the United Way of Grayson County. Lifetime Member honorees were Brad Coleman, Don Simpson, Tamra Bragg, Gail Utter, and Randy Reid.

Former Harlem Globetrotter Melvin Adams also spoke during the program. He said spreading joy and hope is his life's mission.

Following the breakfast, Adams as made presentations at Lamar Elementary and Washington Elementary schools. He spoke before the students sharing his personal story and inspiring the children to fulfill their dreams.