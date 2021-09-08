Sherman ISD continues mask mandate despite AG letter

Sherman Independent School District will continue to have students, visitors and staff wear masks on district campuses despite receiving a letter from the Texas Attorney General's Office regarding its current mask policy.

In recent weeks, there has been a protracted fight between Gov. Greg Abbott and school districts across the state who have enacted mask requirements for schools in opposition of an executive order by Abbott. After issuing a mask mandate in late August, SISD found itself in the fight along with those districts.

“Our Board of Trustees and I have made some difficult decisions in the past week,” SISD Superintendent David Hicks said. “We are awaiting a final resolution on legal issues that are currently being evaluated in the courts, subsequent guidance that the Texas Education Agency will provide, or local data that tell us the COVID surge has subsided, before making any significant changes."

On Friday, the district received a letter from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office notifying the district that it is in violation of the executive order.

"I ask you to rescind your local policy requiring masks in public schools or, alternatively, not enforce it pending the Texas Supreme Court’s disposition of the cases before it involving this issue," Austin Kinghorn, general counsel for the AG's office, said in a copy of the letter obtained by the Herald Democrat. "Otherwise, you face potential legal action brought by this office."

In late August, SISD joined many other districts when it announced that it would be requiring masks on school campuses in spite of the executive order, following a surge of cases of COVID-19 within the district in the first four days of the school year.

Later the same week, the supreme court put a temporary block of a mandate out of Bexar County. However, the district was using other cases as precedent for its mandate.

In the letter, the AG's office states that the stay order applies to "[t]his case, and others like it" and that gubernatorial oversight into wearing of masks "should remain in place while the court of appeals, and potentially, this court, examines the parties' merits arguments."

As of Friday's totals, the district had 340 students and 28 staff members who were quarantining due to confirmed cases or close contact with a case of the disease.

"We are trying to avoid the difficult decision to close campuses that many of our neighboring districts have had to make, by taking advantage of the benefits that come from mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing,” Hicks said.

SISD's mask mandate is expected to run through Oct. 31, when the district will reassess the health data and determine possible further action.