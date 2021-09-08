Hyde Park signs point to future success

SISD
Hyde Park teacher Robin Petty helps a group of her 4th graders understand and solve complex math problems using her classroom’s dry-erase desk. “It’s so good to be back in the classroom with our kids,” said Petty. “I think we’ve all returned with a renewed energy and dedication to helping our kids learn, grow and thrive academically and personally…to become the best people they can be in all areas of their lives.

If early signs of classroom engagement and excitement are indicators of success down the road, then Hyde Park students are definitely on the right path.

At every grade level in every classroom, the teaching methodology is 100% student-centered. A small group of 4th graders gather around veteran teacher Robin Petty, immersed in a challenging math session while classmates work at laptops before their turn with Mrs. Petty at the dry-erase desk.

Emily Carr, 1sts grade teacher at Hyde Park, offers assistance and answers questions while also challenging her students to think, reason and problem-solve.

The same level of engagement and immersion is evident in Emily Carr’s classroom as she moves from desk to desk among her first graders, offering assistance and answering questions while also challenging them to think, reason and problem-solve.

Ditto for first grade teacher Kisha Williams who uses her Smart Board daily to keep students actively engaged, focused and on task. Hundreds of other Hyde Park students spend quality time reading, studying, researching and completing assignments, individually and in groups, at their desks as well as in learning stations designed to enhance and enrich education.

All eyes are on Hyde Park teacher Kisha Williams as she uses her SMART Board to help keep her first graders focused and engaged in learning.

Hyde Park teacher Cameron Fernandez works with a group of her 3rd graders while other students work at interactive stations and in small groups throughout her classroom.
Third graders in Amber Allen’s classroom at Hyde Park have ample opportunities for one-on-one time with their teacher as well as group learning sessions and individual study time.