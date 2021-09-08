Hyde Park signs point to future success

SISD

If early signs of classroom engagement and excitement are indicators of success down the road, then Hyde Park students are definitely on the right path.

At every grade level in every classroom, the teaching methodology is 100% student-centered. A small group of 4th graders gather around veteran teacher Robin Petty, immersed in a challenging math session while classmates work at laptops before their turn with Mrs. Petty at the dry-erase desk.

The same level of engagement and immersion is evident in Emily Carr’s classroom as she moves from desk to desk among her first graders, offering assistance and answering questions while also challenging them to think, reason and problem-solve.

Ditto for first grade teacher Kisha Williams who uses her Smart Board daily to keep students actively engaged, focused and on task. Hundreds of other Hyde Park students spend quality time reading, studying, researching and completing assignments, individually and in groups, at their desks as well as in learning stations designed to enhance and enrich education.

“It’s so good to be back in the classroom with our kids,” said Petty. “I think we’ve all returned with a renewed energy and dedication to helping our kids learn, grow and thrive academically and personally…to become the best people they can be in all areas of their lives. They’re excited to be here, and we’re excited to have them. It’s going to be a great school year for all of us.”