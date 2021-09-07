Motorcycle, vehicle collide in Denison

staff reports

A motor vehicle collision in Denison Tuesday led to a motorcyclist being taken by EMS to a local hospital. The Denison Police Department said the incident took place before 5 p.m.

"At 4:45 p.m., Denison Police responded to a Motor Vehicle Collision in the 4200 block of SH 91 North," the news release said. "Information gathered during the investigation showed that a motorcycle was traveling northbound on SH 91 and a passenger vehicle at a stop sign failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle, causing a collision. "

According to the release, the motorcycle operator was treatment of non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

"The motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet," the release said.