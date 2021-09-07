COVID deaths increase to 410

As COVID-19 cases surge in Grayson County, the virus continues to prove to be deadly for area residents.. On Friday, the county reported three more COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of Grayson County residents who have died COVID-19 related deaths has increased to 410.

At Tuesday's meeting of the Grayson County commissioner's court, GC Judge Bill Magers acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.

"COVID is here; it is back," said Magers after hearing a report about COVID-19 at the Grayson County Jail from Sheriff Tom Watt. "Be responsible. Do whatever you feel is necessary to be responsible with COVID. We do have a situation in our ER units throughout Grayson County. The ERs are full and there is no room to put people. I'm not going to debate merits of why or all of those other things. All I'm saying to you folks is be responsible. Take responsibility and just aware that we have a situation right not and we are working through it."

Watt told county commissioners that he plans to return to giving them regular updates on COVID-19 at the jail.

GCJ had 13 inmates with COVID-19 Tuesday. Three staff members also have the illness and the jail is completely full with 399 inmates. There are five housing units that are restricted due to COVID-19 and that encompasses 120 inmates.

With that number of inmates on restriction, the in-person visitation at the jail is halted, but they are allowing video visitation.

"Inmates are given free access to that," he said. "We are trying to do what we can to keep our inmates in contact with their loved ones."

Jail staff is still trying to curtail the number of people who are brought in the jail.

However, the jail had 10 driving while intoxicated cases come in over the holiday weekend, and those are the kind of cases that will continue to result in a trip to jail.

The county jail isn't the only place where COVID-19 continues to linger in the county.

On Friday, a report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said there were 351 active cases of the virus in the county. Since the pandemic began,13,482 people have had test confirmed cases of the virus.

There were 78 new cases reported on Friday.

The report from GCOEM, also said that before the holiday weekend began, the local hospitals were at 94.51 percent of capacity and that 85 of the patients or 15.80 percent of that capacity was filled with COVID-19 related patients.

The county's ICU beds were at 100 percent on Friday with 26 of those beds being filled with COVID-19 related cases.

Where to get vaccinated:

Vaccines are readily available at many local pharmacies and grocery stores. In addition, they are available at the Grayson County Health Clinic. Walk-in clinics are held every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Grayson County Health Department (Sherman location only) at 515 N Walnut, Sherman.. Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. No pre-registration is required for the walk in clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Grayson County residents ages 12 years and older. If the vaccine recipient is a minor, a parent or guardian must be present.

Where to get tested:

The GCHD release said Advanced Laboratory Services has “no out-of-pocket cost” PCR COVID-19 testing available. Go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/ to schedule an appointment. 500 E Peyton St, Suite 300 (Drive thru) Sherman. To reach by phone call 903-487-0598.

