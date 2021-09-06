National preparedness month is here

staff reports

DURANT, Oklahoma – National Preparedness Month (NPM) is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2021 theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

Week 1 September 1-4: Make A Plan

Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.

Resources Create Your Family Emergency Communication Plan (ready.gov) Preparedness - Create an Emergency Plan (oklahoma.gov)

Week 2 September 5-11: Build A Kit

Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.

Resources Build A Kit | Ready.gov Preparedness - Create an Emergency Plan (oklahoma.gov)

Week 3 September 12-18: Low-Cost, No-Cost Preparedness

Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards. Check your insurance coverage to make sure it is up-to-date.

Resources Document and Insure Your Property (ready.gov) Safeguard Critical Documents and Valuables (ready.gov)

Week 4 September 19-25: Teach Youth About Preparedness

Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.

Resource Prepare Your Family | Ready.gov

Additional Information

Severe Weather Alerts To opt in to receive Severe Weather Alerts, click here. In the event of severe weather, a text will be sent to directly to your phone by the Durant Emergency Management team. This is a free service for Durant residents and your information will not be shared.

Register Your Storm Shelter

If you live in Durant, the City’s Emergency Management team encourages you to register your storm shelter. The location of your shelter will be saved in a database maintained for Bryan County, which can assist with checking on the safety of you and your family after a severe weather event has passed. To register your shelter, click here.

Scanner Apps

There are also a variety of scanner apps you can download onto your mobile device to listen to Storm Spotters during a severe weather event in the area.

“I use the 5-0 Radio app for iPhone,” says Durant Emergency Management Deputy Director Richard Ezell, “and Bryan County Emergency Management Director Cody Allen uses the Scanner Radio app to listen to the storm spotters.”

Once the app is downloaded, choose “Browse Scanner Feeds", select your country, state and county. From there, select "Bryan County EM Storm Spotters" to listen to the storm spotters when they are activated.