Guilty plea leads to Sherman man getting 25 years for drug, evading charges

staff reports

A Sherman man was sentenced to 25 years in prison following a guilty plea this week. In a sentencing hearing, 15th District Court Judge Jim Fallon listened to evidence and sentenced Trevor Lamont Brown, 54, of Sherman, to 25 years in prison.

Brown had pleaded guilty to evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams of methamphetamine.

"On August 25th, 2020, Sherman Police stopped Brown who was leaving a known drug residence and committing traffic violations," a news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said. "After the police identified themselves as Sherman officers, Brown took off in his vehicle and drove to the Sherman Police Department where he surrendered. Officers noted that methamphetamine shards were scattered inside the interior of Brown’s car. During the sentencing hearing Brown admitted that while he drove to the police station he was actively destroying methamphetamine he bought at the drug house. It was also presented that Brown had a lengthy criminal history, including a prior burglary of a habitation conviction and, at the time of his most recent offense, was on parole for delivery of a controlled substance."

“Criminals who continue to offend after being given the gift of parole will be sent back to the penitentiary,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young in the release.