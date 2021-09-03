Denison sees 7.9 percent growth in latest census

The latest results from the decennial count of the population showed a 7.9 percent increase in the Denison's population in what city leaders hope is the start of growth within the community.

The latest data put Denison's population as of the 2020 Census count was 24,479 — an increase over the 22,682 estimated in 2010.

"I think that attributes to the growth we are seeing all across North Texas up along U.S. Highway 75," Denison Communications and Engagement Director Aaron Werner said. "Everybody is growing and as you are seeing we are kind of on the tail end of that growth you will see over the next 10 years."

While this pointed at modest growth over the past 10 years, Werner said it failed to capture the growth that happened throughout the remainder of 2020. Since the cut-off date of the census, the city has added an additional 87 new homes, with a current estimated populate of 24,705.

"That 2020 census data caught only the very beginning of the growth we are continuing to see today," Werner said.

The data also does not reflect the nearly 317 residential lots and 96 apartment units that are either under construction or in the permitting process. This would add another 905 residents, he said.

Despite the increases, Werner said he expected the numbers to be slightly higher. He noted that there could be some variation in the population and counting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused changes in how people were counted last year.

Despite this, Werner said the count is still a valuable tool for the city as it stands as a benchmark for future planning. Using this data, the city can look ahead while panning its needs for future resources such as water and fire and police services.

This same data could be useful for organizations beyond Denison, Planning and Community Development Director John Webb said. The data can be one of the primary measuring sticks for businesses that are looking to relocate or invest in a community.

"When someone is considering bringing a business or retail store into a community, the census info is one of the first pieces of information they will look at," he said.

Webb said the 7.9 percent increase seen by the city should be celebrated, but it isn't enough to move the city into a new category by population which could open new funding opportunities, he said.

Webb also said he is waiting on additional information that will break down population even further and allow the city to see where greater populations live in Denison. This data can be used for planning, but is also useful for determining the footprint of city council districts, he said.

Still, Webb said he anticipates that growth is hitting Denison and the next 10 years will see a boom for the city. Currently, the city is on track to break its 2019 housing permit record of 194 permits with more than 200 expected to be issued in 2021.