COVID at the jail: Conditions explained

Staff and inmates affected in outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Grayson County Jail has changed operations at the site recently. As of Aug. 27, that there were about 100 inmates on restricted movement at the jail due to COVID-19 concerns.

Jail staff said less than 10 percent of those inmates were showing COVID-19 symptoms, but due to inmate and jailer safety, the restrictions were in place.

"The movement restrictions have been key to keeping the well inmates well and keep the sick inmates rested while they are trying get well," Jail Captain Sarah Bigham said.

Staff said inmates are given over the counter and/or prescription medications to treat COVID-19 and other illnesses as deemed appropriate by the jail's medical staff.

In addition, Bigham said, the policies about additional cleaning at the jail that were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic are ongoing especially in common areas.

The outbreak of the virus has also lead to visitation restrictions for inmates. In-person visitation has been cut out in an attempt to stem the flow of the virus in the jail. Bigham said that is being re evaluated on a weekly basis.

"Video visitation is available to all inmates that are not on disciplinary restrictions. Families can visit www.jailatm.com to set up an account," she said.

The jail started seeing an increase in the cases and symptoms of COVID-19 at the jail the second week in August. With a normal population of just over 300, the Grayson County Jail does not have the room to isolate every inmate who has or might have been exposed to COVID-19.

The exact numbers of jail staff who were sick or quarantined has not been released.

Inmates are treated by the jail medical staff who is overseen by Health Department Director Amanda Ortez and Grayson County Health Authority Jerry Bennett.

Jail staff will not answer questions about how decisions about medical procedures are made. Those questions are referred to Ortez.

"If the needs of a patient cannot be addressed by our medical staff .... they will be referred out to a local physician or medical specialist/facility to be evaluated," Ortez said in a text message.

She said a specialist could include, but is not limited to, a cardiologist, oncologist, general surgeon, ophthalmologist, OBGYN "or any specialist necessary to address the patient's medical condition and who is willing to treat an inmate."

Bigham said family of inmates who are taken to local doctors or hospitals are not generally told of those trips in order to maintain the safety of the inmate, the officers involved, the medical staff and the facility being used.

Jail medical staff is at the jail 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Intake procedure

Inmate health concerns are addressed from their first steps into the county jail, Bigham said. They are asked a number of screening questions when booked into the county jail and referred at that time to jail medical staff if that is needed.

"Then at that time, medical would determine what course of action would need to be taken," Bigham said.

Staff quarantine procedures

The captain did say that when a staff member in the jail is confirmed to have COVID-19 or is suspected of being exposed, they follow the quarantine directions given to that worker by their doctor or the health department staff. A number of the people who have had COVID-19 or been exposed at the jail in August, she said, have been staff members.

Such exposure leaves the jail looking to replace those employees while they are out.

"Other officers that we have are picking up extra shifts and trying to be here because we do have a minimum amount of staff that we try to have to make our building operational," Bigham said.

She said the state requires them to have one officer for every 48 inmates but Grayson County likes to keep that number closer to one officer for every 30 inmates.

"We like to have 16 officers on the floor minimum plus supervisors," she said. That gets hard when people have to be out for days at a stretch either because they are sick with the virus or because they have been potentially exposed to the virus.

Bigham said that they have some patrol deputies that are cross trained as jail staff and they have been pitching in.

Restricting the number of people in the jail

Part of the process of keeping the virus under control at the jail is limiting the people coming and going from the jail. Since the pandemic began the various county offices and departments that play a part in the criminal justice system have worked to keep the numbers of people who are coming into the jail as low as possible while still keeping the public safe.

"These procedures are still in place. We are working everyday with our criminal justice partners (DA’s office, law enforcement, courts, probation, etc) to determine the best options for the inmates and the public," Bigham said.

Where to get vaccinated:

Vaccines are readily available at many local pharmacies and grocery stores. In addition, they are available at the Grayson County Health Clinic. Walk-in clinics are held every Tuesday from 9:30 a,m, to12:30 p.m. at the Grayson County Health Department (Sherman location only) at 515 N Walnut, Sherman.. Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. No pre-registration is required for the walk in clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Grayson County residents ages 12 years and older. If the vaccine recipient is a minor, a parent or guardian must be present.

Where to get tested:

The GCHD release said Advanced Laboratory Services has “no out-of-pocket cost” PCR COVID-19 testing available. Go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/ to schedule an appointment. 500 E Peyton St, Suite 300 (Drive thru) Sherman,To reach by phone call 903-487-0598,.For information about other testing sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d