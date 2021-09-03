Construction manager eyed for new police station project

Construction of a new $17.26 million Sherman Police Department headquarters may clear one of its final hurdles Tuesday night when it is discussed before the Sherman City Council.

The council is expected to discuss hiring Byrne Construction Services to serve as the construction manager at risk for the project, which is slated to begin construction later this year.

Byrne Construction has been tasked with providing the city with a guaranteed maximum price for the project, which will see the construction of a new 34,000 square-foot facility along Northgate Drive.

The city council is expected to consider final approval for pricing on the project in early November, clearing the way for the construction phase to begin.

However, a portion of the building supplies may be purchased well before the GMP is finalized. The councils expected to also discuss a request by Byrne to purchase roof metal decking material for the project at a cost of $300,000.

If the city were to wait until the GMP is finalized, there could be a three-month waiting period for the materials to be delivered. By purchasing the material now, the city could reduce this to just five weeks.

If the council doesn't go through with the GMP, the city will only be responsible for costs associated with shop drawings and other ancillary costs estimated at under $10,000.

City staff noted that the three-month delay would affect the price for the project.

The council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Sherman city hall.