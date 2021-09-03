Census 2020 shows Sherman pop. growth of 13.3 percent

As Texoma continues to grow, the tell-tale signs can be seen in Sherman's latest census. The latest numbers from the decennial counting of the population found that Sherman's population grew by 13.3 percent over the past decade.

By comparison, the state of Texas saw a population increase of 15.9 percent, with an estimate of 29.14 residents as of Apr. 1, 2020. The estimated population growth went from 38,521 in 2010 to 43,635 in 2020.

Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton said that he was happy with the results of the survey, but expected the population across the region to be slightly higher than what was reported in the census.

"Overall, I wouldn't say surprised because the numbers weren't that different, but I guess I would have expected across the board, for Grayson County, Sherman and Denison, to be a little bit higher than they were," he said, adding that he expected the increase to be 1 or 2 percent higher. "It was in the Ballpark of what I was expecting for sure."

Hefton said the percentage increase in Sherman's population can be misleading as it implies that Sherman grew about 1 percent each year. In reality, he said the increased were more significant but happened later in the decade.

"Eight, nine, ten years ago, our growth wasn't what it is today," he said. "This growth hasn't happened linearly over the past 10 years. It has been most significant over the past five years, particularly."

A potentially more accurate measure of recent growth can be seen in the increase in housing starts and new water customers the city gains each year. By this measurement, the city has seen between a 2 and three percent increase each year for the last few years.

The growth over the past few years puts Sherman close to the 50,000 population mark — a threshold that is often used as a measuring stick to evaluate the growth of a community and in some cases shifts a city to a new category for grant funding and other opportunities.

If Sherman were to break this threshold, it would open it up for these changes starting with the 2030 census. However, Hefton said he expects the city to hit that marker in the early part of the decade.

"At our rate of growth, we are going to hit that threshold much more quickly. If these houses that are being built fill up, it is going to be more like two to three years than 10 years."

While Hefton was optimistic about the increases in Sherman's population and the recent growth it has seen, he noted that it brings with it challenges and growing pains. One of these became apparent this week.

"We saw one of them this week on the water side of things.,” he said.

On Tuesday, a North Texas Municipal Water District pipeline near Lake Texoma failed, forcing the city to sustain itself using only its well water resources for several days. While many growing communities in the Metroplex are on area-wide water networks, Hefton said Sherman is unique in that it maintains its own water network.

The more we grow, the more it is highlighted that we are out here to our own fate with our water system,” he said, noting the growing need for quality infrastructure in a growing community.

Another change that will come with the shifting population is a change in representation on both the national and state levels. This also came to the forefront recently during ongoing discussions between Oklahoma and Texas in a decades-long dispute over the placement of the border between Texas and Oklahoma.

"We called on our state and federal representation on issues like that that can be very political," Hefton said.