BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: The singing socialist

Bryan County Genealogy Library

Special to the Herald Democrat

1924 was a busy year for Leland Grady Baker. Admired for his fine baritone voice and eloquent words, he was a popular speaker at anti-Klan rallies, labor meetings, and Socialist events. People willingly listened to him for hours. However, his words were often blatant lies that hid his true intentions. The editor of the Wapanucka Press claimed Leland’s anti-Klan speeches were a con: “Baker saw an opportunity to profit by catering to the prejudice and hatred of the populace…”

Leland also spent a lot of 1924 in jail. He was arrested for perjury after transporting the Love County Commissioner’s underage daughter to Gainesville, falsely swearing she was eighteen, and marrying her. While in jail it was discovered that he already had a wife in Arkansas. That led to a charge of bigamy. Out on bail, he was arrested for a theft in Arkansas. Further investigation revealed that Leland G. Baker, aka “Cyclone Baker” had a long criminal history and several wives. Johnston County authorities issued an “information wanted” poster in the local paper. The poster included his photo, description, his arrests in Ardmore, Durant, and Coalgate and an incomplete list of his wives.

It’s difficult to determine when and how Leland became an activist, but as early as 1913 he was listed on the program for a 3-day socialist encampment in Castle, OK. A “notice to comrades” in the newspaper listed “L. G. Baker, the singing socialist” as the manager of the Cottage Hotel in Purcell.

While speaking on the streets of Shawnee in September of 1913, Baker was confronted by Edward Cofer. A fist fight resulted and both were arrested. Baker was later attacked by Ed’s brother, Oscar Cofer. The newspaper suggested that Baker rendered Oscar “unable to appear in court”. Baker was exonerated. In 1916 Leland was arrested for violating a traffic ordinance while delivering a campaign speech. In 1917 he was arrested for “sending a threatening letter through the mail”. The socialists of Fort Worth adopted a resolution denouncing the conviction.

Baker’s 1917 draft registration documents his birthdate as June 14, 1890. He had a pregnant wife, lived in Fort Worth, and was blind in one eye.

In 1920 Leland was the “organizer of the Anti-Profiteering League of America” and editor of “The Home Defender”, a “radical labor weekly”.

In January 1921 Cyclone Baker, “gifted orator” and “remarkable singer”, spoke in McAlester at Painters Hall to “agitate, educate, organize” people.

The Bennington Tribune, a labor paper, published the lyrics of Cyclone’s catchy tune, “It’s a Long Way to Ham and Gravy” in their January 1922 issue.

By August of 1922 Leland moved to Achille to take over the Achille Press. He transformed the paper from a “local” to a “labor” publication and made it clear to readers that if they didn’t like it, they could remove their names from the subscription list. In September he printed a lengthy appeal to readers to send $1-$5 to “save the paper” from a “trumped up suit” by former editor, Ernest Savage. He warned, “Do not blame me if we go under. In October he announced that Caddo merchants were prepared to raise $400 for his move to Caddo. He moved his family and equipment and changed his masthead to “The Caddo Press”.

In October of 1923 Deputy Sheriff West Thompson went to Vicksburg, MS to pick up Cyclone Baker, for “misconduct in Bryan County”. He had “disappeared” after irregularities were found in his management of a “newspaper owned by stockholders in the county”. His time in jail was not specified.

As previously mentioned, 1924 was a busy year for Leland, but he finally rested in June when he was convicted of perjury and sentenced to three years in Huntsville. Just over a year later, Gov. Ferguson granted him a full pardon.

In 1926 the Shreveport Journal reported that Cyclone Baker had a newspaper at Winnfield, TX that had recently moved to New Boston, TX, 22 miles west of Texarkana. The purpose of the weekly was to boost the interest of a candidate for governor.

Leland G. Baker died July 10, 1928 in Houston.

Bryan County History is a weekly feature contributed by members of the Bryan County Genealogy Library and Archives in Calera. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group. Is there a historic event or topic you want to read about? Contact the library at P.O. Box 153, Calera, OK 74730.