Big hearts, high goals are B. McDaniel Hallmarks

DISD

It took a full-size truck to deliver the thousands of canned and packaged food items collected by B. McDaniel 5th and 6th graders for the annual BOTA (Battle of the Ax) canned food drive last week. The final tally in one teacher’s classroom surpassed 700. Others followed close behind. All total, the number of food items donated by students and staff to help feed the hungry: a whopping 8,500.

“We have a really awesome Student Council here at B. Mac whose members put 100% of their hearts and efforts into this very worthwhile project,” said Principal Alvis Dunlap. “I’ve always said that when strong, compassionate and hard-working people lead with their hearts and their energy, others will follow and great things will happen. That is exactly what happened here at B. McDaniel during one of our most successful canned food drives ever. I am so proud of all our students and staff for responding so generously.”

Once inside B. McDaniel, it’s easy to see that the generosity stems from the culture that Dunlap and his staff model daily – and expect from their students. Many signs and banners encourage students to always do and be their best, including one that relates positive character traits to everyday actions: TRUSTWORTHY: being dependable and honest so that people know they can COUNT ON YOU; RESPONSIBILITY: doing what you are EXPECTED TO DO; and BEING DEPENDABLE: keeping your promises.

“Simply stated, but very true,” said Dunlap. “Being great students and great people must always go hand in hand…you can’t have one without the other. At B. McDaniel, we are all about growing great students and people who are prepared to meet the challenges and contribute good things to our world."