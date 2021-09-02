Teacher, students, community members recognized at school board meeting

SISD

Sherman ISD had its first school board meeting of the school year. It started off with students from Ms. Jones’ second-grade class as they led the pledge.

Trustees recognized Grace United Methodist Church for their dedication as a community partner with Sherman ISD. At Wakefield Elementary, volunteers read with students, brought snacks for students on testing days, provided school supplies, and donated money to assist families with holiday needs. One member delivered books several times a year to students at Wakefield that were donated by Half Price Books in Dallas.

The Sherman Education Foundation presented $69,763 to SISD to fund 57 campus projects across SISD that will be implemented this school year. Last spring, the ‘Bus of Bucks Grant Fest’ visited each campus and presented them with a banner reflecting the projects being awarded for their campus.

Symantha Murray, a teacher at Jefferson Learning Center, was honored by the Texas Chefs Association as the 2021 Culinary Educator of the year earlier this month at their annual conference. Ms. Murray was instrumental in beginning Sherman High School’s culinary program, where students are now enjoying state-of-the-art facilities, one of many programs of study for students through their CTE program. Murray has had a tremendous impact on the students of Sherman ISD.