EDA awards DDA 500k grant for Johns Manville planning

The federal government will be helping locals in preparing for the redevelopment of one of the Denison's brownfield sites. The U.S. Economic Development Administration announced this week that it is awarding the the Denison Development Alliance a $500,000 planning grant to create a master plan for the future development of the site.

The former asbestos pipe production site has been vacant since 1988, but possible environmental contamination has prevented its redevelopment. The site has been a priority target for remediation and redevelopment by the city and DDA for years.

"We are excited to partner with the EDA and do all this up front work so that we are extremely prepared as we move into the next step," DDA President Tony Kaai said.

For Kaai, the clean up and development of the site has been on his radar since he joined the DDA 21 years ago. Over that time, various hurdles have arisen, including negotiating with Johns Manville for the purchase of the site.

This last hurdle was finally resolved over the past year when the manufacturer agreed to sell the site to the DDA for $67,000 — the cost of surveying work that was done as a part of the transfer.

Kaai initially approached the EDA seeking $3 million in funding to demolish the site and start remediation. The EDA declined the initial grant request, but instead chose to consider the DDA for a $500,000 matching grant for planning work on the site.

These funds can be used on various types of plans that will be used in the ultimate master plan of the site. While he did not have the full list of approved studies and plans that could be covered in the grant, Kaai said topography, site sampling, design and water and sewer studies typically are covered.

"In the end, the result is that we would have a concept plan of our layout and then we can develop all of our marketing efforts around that plan," he said.

Typically, these funds can also be used for other types of planning including ecological study, drainage planning and floodplain mitigation. These types of plans are becoming more common and expected by developers and site selectors when choosing where to build.

"Those things are now on all requests for proposals. Do you have this information," Kaai said. "In the long term, this will be extremely valuable information as we move to market the property."

With regard to the demolition, Kaai said he could still apply for another grant through the EDA once planning efforts have concluded. He has also been approached by two groups have have expressed interest in sharing the cost of demolition.

Kaai said that the early stages of demolition can also take place as these studies are conducted which would allow for a speedier development phase.

A prospective tenant for the site, which Kaai hopes to develop into a warehouse distribution center, has not been chosen. However, Kaai said he has begun talks with five or six prospects regarding the site.

Johns Manville first opened its doors in the mid 1950s and had a peak of 500 employees. The site focused on the construction of transit pipe, which is made form a mixture of concrete and asbestos.

Since the 1970s, asbestos has fallen out of use as a construction material due to its carcinogenic properties. Production continues to dwindle before the site closed its doors in the late 1980s.