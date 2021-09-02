Delta partners with SOSU for education future aviation hiring

staff reports

In recent weeks, airlines across the United States have been canceling flights and consolidating services in order to deal with staffing shortages. In June, Delta Airlines announced it would be hiring 1,000 new pilots by summer 2022, and recently, the airline announced a partnership with a local university in order to assist its goals for training and hiring.

Delta recently announced a new Propel College Career Path university partnership that launched with Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma at the end of August.

The Propel program is designed to supplement Delta’s pilot hiring needs by offering an accelerated path to Delta’s flight deck for selected students and Delta employees. After a rigorous interview and evaluation process, Delta will offer successful candidates a Qualified Job Offer, detailing a defined path and accelerated timeline to become a Delta pilot.

Eligible students at Southeastern have an opportunity to join the other hundreds of students already accepted into the Propel program. Students at Southeastern, in addition to the other 12 partner universities, can apply now through September 17.

“This is the beginning of a new partnership committed to ensuring the success of the students at an outstanding institution and providing Delta with quality candidates,” said First Officer and Propel liaison Courtney Copping. “Seeing is believing, and the Propel program shows students a defined path of how to achieve their dreams of flying for Delta.”

“The aviation program at Southeastern has been a symbol of success for more than fifty years, attracting students from across the country,’’ said Southeastern president Thomas Newsom. “This partnership with the Delta Propel Pilot Career Path Program is a great fit for our Aviation Sciences Institute (ASI) and will provide additional career opportunities for our aviation students.’’

First Officer and Propel liaison Will Weiss says, “As a Southeastern alumni and Delta pilot, I’m very excited that Delta is adding Southeastern to the Propel program. The opportunities for current students are amazing and unlike any opportunities I had offered to me. Having a guaranteed job offer from Delta is an incredible opportunity. I hope to see many more Southeastern graduates here soon.”

Selected candidates will also accumulate flight hours by offering instruction at the university where they trained and then will have the option to fly for one of the Delta Connection Carriers or flying military aircraft for the Air National Guard or Air Force Reserves. Delta will offer selected candidates one-to-one mentoring with an experienced Delta pilot.

Michael G. Gaffney, director of Southeastern’s Aviation Sciences Institute, said: “On behalf of Southeastern Oklahoma State University and the Aviation Sciences Institute, we are extremely pleased that Delta Air Lines has recognized the excellence of our flight training and academic training programs. We sincerely look forward to providing Delta Air Lines top-rated airline pilot candidates for many years.’’

The ASI is the aviation operations department of Southeastern Oklahoma State University and has a rich history of academic and professional pilot accomplishments dating back 55 years. Its mission is to provide its students with the highest quality aviation education and flight training possible.

ASI has Professional Pilot and Aviation Management degree focus areas and operates classroom and flight training at the Durant campus and classroom academics at Tinker Air Force Base and Rose State College in Oklahoma City. The Professional Pilot degree program is accredited by the Aviation Accreditation Board International (AABI) and adheres to tight academic, safety and flight training standards of excellence and professionalism.

For more information about the Aviation Sciences Institute, visit http://www.se.edu/aviation/.

The Delta Propel was launched in 2018 in partnership with eight universities to identify, select and develop the next generation of pilots. This new partnerships mark Delta’s 14th partnership and third new partnership in 2021. For more information, visit the Propel website.