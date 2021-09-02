Census information prompts county to begin redistrict process

Now that the 2020 Census numbers are in, Grayson County is looking into how to use those numbers to help the county grow and thrive. Commissioners approved hiring Eric Opiela, spending $30,000 for the work, to represent the county in the redistricting process.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said that the original contract for these services signed some time ago was for $40,000 but including representation should the county be sued over the redistricting.

"The court knows that we had a contract with Clyde Siebman's firm to do the redistricting," said Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Craig Price in the meeting.

That team was going to be led by Eric Opiela and Andrea Williams were expected to lead that team. However, Clyde Siebman died in March.

"Obviously the Siebman firm has bowed out and withdrawn their contract," Price said.

Magers negotiated a new deal with Opiela instead.

Among other things, the contract approved Tuesday said Opiela will, "Monitor, recommend and take reasonable and necessary action to ensure that reapportionment and redistricting takes into account the need for compact, contiguous, equally populated districts that protect Grayson County's existing communities of interest, as well as partisan and racial fairness."

Back in November 2020 when the county was talking redistricting, Siebman said redistricting is done every ten years and most often includes a lot of legal wrangling to complete.

The first part deals with how the commissioner's precincts and justice of the peace precincts are drawn and that part is rather easy as it is is controlled locally. The next part deals with drawing the lines for congressional seats as well as state legislative seats, and those discussions can have large implications for Grayson County but can also involve counties to the south.

Impacted areas include those involved with infrastructure money from the federal government.