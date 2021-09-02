5 festivals to start festival season

staff reports

As a sure sign that fall is around the corner, festival season is back in Texoma. Over the next two months, many of the big family and entertainment festivals will be making a return to the region.

Here are five festivals that are set to take place in the coming weeks.

1. Sherman Arts Fest

Leading the September fall festivals will be the 40th annual Arts Festival which falls on Sept. 18 this year. In 2020, 86 vendors had registered for the event, a significant drop from the 130 that participated in 2019.

In past years, thousands of individuals have frequented the Sherman Municipal grounds during the more than 8-hour event.

"We have a fun-filled day for the whole family, featuring two stages filled with live music and performance art!" the city of Sherman website describes plans for the event. "There will be lots of art, photography, and music to enjoy. We always look forward to the huge variety of delicious food vendors, and so many amazing artisan vendors offering unique, handmade items available for purchase!"

2. Fall Festival

Denison started its festival season in August with the return of its Kids Fest which is normally held during the spring.

With the return of the fall festival set for Oct. 2 starting at 9 a.m., event patrons can expect musical performances and demonstrations from area artists and groups. In past years, Arnold's Martial Arts performed as did Shawnda Rains Entertainment Group.

The event that was canceled in 2020, draws thousands to downtown Denison for the vent that often includes a kidz zone, a food alley and vendors booths with wares from local artisans and businesses.

3. Wine Walk

Denison will be hosting an indoor/outdoor wine festival from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 in downtown.

Individuals 21 or older will get to take in 15 tastings with a single $30 ticket. As of Thursday, nine wineries were participating along with 20 retailers.

Information on the North Texas Wine Country website said it is unlikely the event will be canceled.​

Tickets can be purchased at https://northtexaswinecountry.ticketspice.com/tv-munson-wine-walk?fbclid=IwAR24peAxcZrae6ZEEAnfomR5JBNMAEgTdU8tzHeUCDp-19VewL7sZatou6o

4. Peanut Festival

The 55th Annual Peanut Festival in Whitesboro is known for bringing tens of thousands of individuals to downtown Whitesboro for the long standing event.

Each year the day begins with a parade and is followed by a vendors and arts festival that includes more than 200 booths and displays. There will be two entertainment stages, a carnival, tractor exhibit and a kid alley.

Sometimes peanuts make an appearance at the festival. There will be a food court and free park and ride from Whitesboro High School and Whitesboro Middle School.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16.

5. Frontier Days

The annual Pottsboro celebration, Frontier Days will be back again for its parade and exhibit fair. The parade contest will see winners taking home first, second and third place awards.

With more than 7,000 people in attendance each year, the event includes an exhibition show and a favorited competition: bug eating contest.

Patrons can expect around 100 arts and crafts vendors and food vendors. There will also be a petting zoo, live music and more.