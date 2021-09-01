November special election set

The Texas Constitution is up for some revising this fall and Grayson County commissioners have set the times, dates and places for that election to take place.

Grayson County Elections Administrator Tamie Hayes presented her choices for elections places, dates and times in accordance with state law during Tuesday's weekly meeting of the GC commissioners.

Election Day is set for Nov. 2.

Any registered voter in Grayson County who has not already voted in early voting can cast a ballot at any one of the following locations: Grayson County Elections Administration Building, 115 W. Houston Street in Sherman; the Grayson County Sub Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard in Denison; Pottsboro Independent School District Administration Building, 105 Cardinal Lane in Pottsboro; and Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main Street in Whitesboro.

Early voting for the election starts on Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29 at a number of locations throughout the county.

Voting times will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weeks and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Polls will be open from noon to 5 pm. on Sunday and then again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the last two days of early voting.

Applications for ballot by mail may be obtained by calling 903- 893-8683.

Applications for ballots by ·mail must be received by the Early Voting clerk no later than the close of business on Oct. 22,. Applications for ballot by mail should be mailed to: Early Voting Clerk,