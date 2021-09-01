Grayson County reports 27 COVID-19 related deaths in August

This past month might not have been the hottest August on record for Grayson County but that didn't mean it wasn't a rough 31 days. COVID-19 played hard ball with the county as everyone prepared for the return to schools and normal fall activities.

The county has had 27 COVID-19 related deaths in the last month.

Because of the delay in reporting of death certificates from the state, county officials cannot say if all of those deaths occurred in August, but they did all occurred in Grayson County and not been previously reported.

Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said the individuals who died were 40-80 years old. There were two people in their 40s, one person in their 50s, four people in their 60s, 10 people in their 70s, four in their 80s and one in their 90s.

The county's vaccination rate went from 38.01 percent at the end of July to 40.24 percent on Aug. 31.

So far, 46,221 people in the county are fully vaccinated, and there have been 13,265 test confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are 135,543 people living in the county, according to the 2020 census.

Where to get vaccinated:

Vaccines are readily available at many local pharmacies and grocery stores. In addition, they are available at the Grayson County Health Clinic. Walk-in clinics are held every Tuesday from 9:30 a,m, to12:30 p.m. at the Grayson County Health Department (Sherman location only) at 515 N Walnut, Sherman.. Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. No pre-registration is required for the walk in clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Grayson County residents ages 12 years and older. If the vaccine recipient is a minor, a parent or guardian must be present.

Where to get tested:

The GCHD release said Advanced Laboratory Services has “no out-of-pocket cost” PCR COVID-19 testing available. Go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/ to schedule an appointment. 500 E Peyton St, Suite 300 (Drive thru) Sherman,To reach by phone call 903-487-0598,.For information about other testing sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8