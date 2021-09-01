FEATURED HOME: Modern farmhouse on 108 picturesque acres hits market at $2.25M

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The property at 3115 FM 697 just west Sherman is absolutely stunning. It features an impressive modern farmhouse built in 2019 perched upon a beautiful 108 acres. The home sits atop a hill and offers just about every amenity that you could imagine.

Seemingly no detail was overlooked. There’s a dream kitchen overlooking the spacious living and dining area. The 3,180 square-foot home also boasts three bedrooms, three baths, and space to accommodate nearly every conceivable need. It is also extremely energy efficient with spray foam insulation and power-producing solar panels. And that’s just the main home.

Outside, the land has been cross-fenced and is dotted with towering pecan trees. The entire property has been impeccably landscaped. Three ponds offer ample respite from the summer heat. Choctaw Creek runs along the property’s eastern edge. From there it’s not unusual to see all manner of wildlife, including whitetail deer.

There’s also an extended driveway with a pipe fence, a 40-foot by 50-foot shop with a 25-foot overhang, a loafing shed and a three-car garage. There’s even a windmill. What more could you possibly want?

The home at 3115 FM 697 is currently listed for $2.25 million by Heather McCallister and Easy Life Realty. For more information call 817-319-6126 or visit easyliferealty.com/heathermccallister.