Conversation continues: Parents talk mask mandate at SISD meeting

More than a dozen parents, students and community members voiced their opposition to Sherman Independent School District's mask mandate Tuesday during a special-called meeting of the school's board.

The mask mandate requiring students, teachers and visitors to wear masks while on district campuses went into effect last week. Since that time, there have been several protests held in the community.

"I am here on behalf of a gross overstep of authority our elected board of trustees has displayed," parent Sarah Pierce said Tuesday. "The name is ironic as I no longer trust you."

The SISD School Board of Trustees voted five to one to require mask wearing last week during its normal August session. The move follows a back-and-forth court battle over the ability of districts and local municipalities to require masks in spite of an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbot earlier this year.

Since then, the Texas Supreme Court of Texas temporarily blocked an order in Bexar County that mandated masks. However, SISD has continued to hold its mandate using the precedent set by other cases that have not been ruled on.

Tuesday's comments were part of public comment period during the meeting. Many of the comments from parents opposed to the mandate questioned the effectiveness and safety of long-term mask wearing and the district's ability to enforce such rules.

Per meeting rules, the board did not respond to any comments, and the topic of masks was not discussed in any other part of Tuesday's meeting.

"I am choosing to keep each of you accountable for your actions and that means I am either running for school board, or I will not vote for you," Pierce said. "Either way, you will understand what you did was wrong and is wrong."

Joy Roberts, who founded Grayson County Conservatives, also spoke during Tuesdays meeting in opposition to the mandate. The group whose website said they believe in " believe in Constitutional government, fiscal responsibility, personal responsibility, and rule of law," also held a rally on the steps of Grayson County Courthouse over the weekend in similar opposition.

Roberts said many parents in the district started the year expecting that there would be no requirements for wearing masks. However, this changed only days into the school year.

Roberts was concerned that this mandate would be only the first step in increased control by the district.

"I heard that it passed five to one. Well, five of you should be ashamed of yourselves. Masks should be up to the parents," she said. "If you are forcing this down our necks, what's next? CRT (Critical Race Theory)? It's already happening? I don't know. What about forced vaccines? What's next?"

Kyra Johnson, who attends the district as a student, said she started experiencing skin irritation following mask requirements over the last school year. After consulting with doctors, she learned that she was having an allergic reaction that she said was caused by masks trapping allergens to her face. However, Kyra said her condition improved over the summer when she was not required to wear a mask for long lengths of time.

Debbie Conway spoke in representation three young relatives who are in the district, including a niece. Conway said her niece, who experiences panic attacks and post traumatic stress, moved in with her following traumatic experiences.

"She was very excited and hopeful to start Sherman High School with her cousin," Conway said

However, since starting the school year, Conway's niece has called or texted her several times to pick her up following panic attacks she said were triggered by the masks.

"I would tell her to lift the bottom part of the mask up so she could breathe because otherwise she would get scolded or sent to the office because she pulled it down to breathe," she said.

In many cases, Conway was able to work through the panic with her niece through breathing exercises. However, she had to go pick her up twice due to the level of the attack.

"All I am asking is if we could look at other ways to fight this virus," she advocated for hand washing and temperature checks upon entry.

Not all of the parents who spoke Tuesday were opposed to the mandate.

Stephen Clayton, who early on advocated for the district to create a mandate, thanked them for their action which he said would help ensure safety within the district.

"I am here today to say thank you," he lauded the district for creating a safe place for students to learn. "Our children cannot be vaccinated, and therefore, it is not a choice of what they are exposed to and what they are protected from."

More:Photos: Parents rally against SISD mask mandate

More:Mask up: Sherman ISD is latest district to impose mask mandate

More:SISD reports 'incredibly positive' first day of mask wearing

More:Sherman ISD to require masks in schools