Wins and losses: Family talks COVID-19 second time around, hospitalization, losing family

As the most recent wave of COVID-19 continues to grip North Texas, more and more families are feeling the impact.

The Perry family, formerly of Whitesboro, now of Calera, Oklahoma, felt the effects of the virus more than once. Members of the group said they were spared once but were less fortunate the second time around.

"People who say this is just like the flu are kidding themselves," Marcy Perry said. "You come down with the flu and you might be down two weeks, I had COVID in October and I am still recovering."

In her early 50s, Marcy Perry and her father Doyle, 77, were both diagnosed with COVID in October of 2020 before the vaccines were available. Brother Alvin, 50 at the time of his death just weeks ago, wouldn't get the vaccine even though he had survived the virus once.

Alvin Perry's death was just one of many in Grayson County.

As of Monday, 402 Grayson County residents have died COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There were 274 active cases that evening. Since Friday, the county had 114 new cases. Since the pandemic began, 13,228 people have had test confirmed cases in the county. So far 39.8 percent of the population over the age of 12 have been vaccinated against the virus.

Marcy Perry said family problems with COVID-19 began in October when her niece decided to go through with a trimmed down version of her wedding in San Antonio.

"We were doing everything right (up until then)," she said. "We were wearing our masks and sanitizing when we went to the store, everything."

Marcy Perry said her father was supposed to give the niece away at the wedding.

"I feel guilty about that," Marcy Perry said. "Dad really didn't want to go because of the virus, but I said it is her wedding and you are supposed to give her away. So we went."

The family returned home on a Monday, and by then, Marcy Perry was already feeling so tired that she skipped a planned stop to visit with an elementary school friend.

The exhaustion was setting in.

"We started running fever on Wednesday, and we got a call from my niece saying that they had all tested positive for COVID-19," said Marcy Perry.

In all, 19 of the 50 people at the wedding tested positive.

"So, we went to Choctaw and got tested on Friday," she noted that by that time the family was feeling really poorly with temperatures around 103.

"We were so weak; we couldn't even eat," she recalled at one point she only able to muster the energy to make one peanut butter and jelly sandwich that they shared.

"It was horrible."

She believes they should have gone to the hospital that day but admitted they waited until Wednesday night.

"When I checked my oxygen and it was in the 80s, and I decided we had to go," she said. They went to the hospital in Durant because she didn't think she could drive to Denison.

"I might now have gone then," her father said, "But she hollered at me 'Get up, get dressed and get your medicine together. We've got to go to the hospital."

When they were first admitted, Marcy Perry was in the worst condition, but it didn't stay that way. While she responded to treatments, her father's condition worsened.

Marcy Perry had asked if they could be placed in the same room together so they could watch out for each other but was told that wasn't possible. Still, she could look down the hall and see his room.

Then came the day medical staff told her they were going to have to transfer him to the COVID intensive care unit. His condition continued to worsen and his doctors were looking at putting him on a ventilator.

"I don't remember a lot," Doyle Perry said. "But, I remember seeing this figure way over back in the dark it like."

He said a doctor told him he had two choices. They could put him straight on life support or they had a treatment that they could try by IV.

"I guess I said 'OK' because he said, 'You made the right decision, if you want to live,'" said Doyle Perry.

He doesn't know what the treatment was, but it worked and he started to turn the corner.

Marcy Perry was in the hospital for a week but that didn't mean her fight for survival was over.

She went from being in the hospital bed begging for breathe to being at home and trying to figure out how to do the simplest tasks like get to the bathroom.

"I would go from the couch to daddy's computer chair and sit," she said. "Then, I would go from the chair to my bed and rest. Then I would go from the bed to the bathroom."

She knew she was getting better when she could skip in a stop in that journey.

Doyle Perry eventually left the hospital in Durant for a rehab hospital in Sherman. He spent another month there. And nine months later, he is still on oxygen.

Marcy Perry said she begged her brother Alvin Perry to get vaccinated when she was recovering, but he wouldn't do it.

In June, Alvin Perry was just a few days short of his 50th birthday when he got sick. He had to be hospitalized and spent his 50th birthday on a ventilator.

His condition worsened, and he even crashed a couple of times, Marcy Perry said. But Alvin Perry turned the corner.

In a few weeks, was released to go home with a prescription for continued oxygen use.

"The nurses told me when I was released that you all you can do is eat, sleep, drink, go to the doctor and then eat, sleep, drink or you will relapse," Marcy Perry said.

She fears Alvin Perry didn't take that information as seriously as she did.

"I could tell by the pictures on Facebook that he wasn't resting," she said.

By July 30th, he was back in the hospital.

"He relapsed and the pneumonia was twice as bad," Marcy Perry said. "It caused a staph infection in his lungs. It destroyed his body. He went on a vent on August 1 and they called us in to come say good bye. His oxygen on the vent ranged from 46-49. He had brain damage but we never learned how much."

After more consultations with the doctors, the family made the heart wrenching decision to take him off of life support.

Alvin Perry was a mechanic and leaves behind two grown children.

Marcy Perry wishes people understood how painful a BiPap machine is saying she was told that is what doctors put people on before a ventilator. She also said that while the process while it might be what saves a life, it is awful on the nose and people have to heal from that as well.