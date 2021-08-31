Sherman Celtic Festival makes return to Texoma

Texoma's celebration Celtic music, culture and heritage will make a return to Sherman later this month after a one-year hiatus. Organizers for the Sherman Celtic Festival & Highland Games are preparing for this year's festivities with a new venue and new events in late September.

This year's festivities will be held across two days on Sept. 25-26 at Pecan Grove West Park. This will be the first festival held since 2019 as many annual events were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is a celebration for Celtic culture and an opportunity for people to come and experience a little taste of Celtic culture, be it Irish, Scottish, Welsh or any of those," Sherman Police Detective Rob Ballew, who helps organize the event, said Monday.

The 2021 festival will see a return of many popular events and attractions including pipe and drum competitions, dance exhibitions and a gathering of representatives more than 40 Celtic clans.

New additions to the event include historically accurate fencing demonstrations and a recreation of a Viking village.

"As you know, the Vikings had a significant impact on the Celtic nations over the years," Ballew said, noting the shared cultural traits.

The event will also see the return of the highland games — a series of athletic competitions that are believed to have originally been used to test the strength and skill of young warriors. These events traditionally include feats of strength such as the caber toss — where competitors throw a nearly 20-foot wooden beam — the stone throw and hammer toss, among others.

"We don't know the complete origins of most of these games, but most are thought to be tests of manhood or tests of strength in preparation for warriors," Ballew said.

The festival started in 2017 alongside the creation of the Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band. Ballew said he initially proposed the festival as a way of giving greater exposure to the band alongside Celtic culture as a whole.

"I've been to many Celtic heritage festivals in the past, and I thought that might be something fun to do and something we've never had here before," he said. "It started as a way to introduce the Texoma area to Celtic music and our pipe band and it has grown into a thing all of its own over the past five years."

Ballew, who has Celtic heritage on both sides of his family, said many people in Texoma can trace their lineage back to immigrants from Celtic countries and regions. Many immigrated to America seeking new opportunities in a new land following catastrophic events in Europe, including famines in Ireland and the clearing of the Scottish Highlands.

"If people know much about their ancestry, we have a lot of descendants of Irish and Scottish immigrants here," Ballew said. "We have documented evidence of Irish and Scottish immigrants who fought at the Alamo.

"A lot of those people came here looking for opportunities, whether they fled their homeland or if they just moved here looking for new opportunities."

The event was initially held in South Sherman, but was moved to land near Midway Mall in 2019 after the initial site became unavailable. For 2021, organizers are working closer with the city of Sherman itself and will hold the event in Pecan Grove West Park.

"The city of Sherman has been very supportive of us since our inception. We wanted to do more to partner with the city this year, and they offered to allow us to use Pecan Grove West Park," Ballew said. "So, we decided to give it a try there, and if things go well we will be there again next year and maybe for years to come."

This move led to changes in city ordinance to support the event. Earlier this year, the city of Sherman changed its alcohol ordinances to allow for public consumption and selling of alcohol at events with permission from the city manager.

Ballew hesitated to estimate how many people will attend this year's event as the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to smaller crowds. At its peak in 2019, the festival brought in nearly 10,000 people.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty, so it is difficult to gauge with everything that is going on or has been going on," he said.

Organizers will be taking some steps to prevent any possible spread of the disease during the event through use of hand sanitizer and hand washing stations. However, masks will not be required.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sherman Police Association. In previous years, a portion of the proceeds have been donated to Scottish Rite for Children. However, organizers have not chosen an organization to assist yet.