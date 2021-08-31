Paving way for new multi-billion dollar facility, SISD accepts TI tax abatement application

Following a closed executive session Tuesday evening, the Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved accepting an application for a tax incentive agreement with Texas Instruments that could lead to a new multi-billion dollar production facility in Sherman.

In early 2020, the semiconductor producer had announced plans to leave its Sherman facility by 2025, ending nearly 60 years of production at the Sherman plant. However, local officials said Sherman is a finalist for a new multi-phase plant that could lead to thousands of jobs, sales tax revenue and growth for the city.

"Given the long-term trend of semiconductors growth in electronics, TI has a roadmap that continues to strengthen our manufacturing and technology competitive advantage for the next 10 - 15 years to give us lower costs and greater control of our supply chain," a spokesperson for TI said in an emailed statement. "As part of our long-term capacity planning, we are evaluating options for a future factory with the potential for expansion over time to meet the growing needs of our customers. Sherman, Texas is one of the possible options we are considering."

During Tuesday's special called session, the school board approved accepting an application for appraise value limitations for four phases of a proposed Texas Instruments plant within Sherman. The applications are being made under Chapter 313, which allows school districts to put a 10-year cap on property tax revenues from a property for major capital investment for prospective businesses who are considering locating in a community. The agreement is particularly focused on large investments of more than $1 billion.

Tuesday's also allowed the superintendent some leeway on deadlines for the agreement, and authorizes consultants to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

District officials did not directly comment on the terms of the agreement, however, SISD Superintendent David Hicks confirmed the proposed investment is more than $1 billion and described it as a "possible game changer" for the city of Sherman.

The Herald Democrat has requested a copy of the application from SISD.

Once the agreement is finalized, it will be submitted to the Texas state comptroller for final approval.

Sherman ISD is the first of four taxing entities, including Grayson College, the city of Sherman and Grayson County itself, that are expected to consider possible property tax abatements and incentives for the project. The city of Sherman is expected to take up its side of any incentives during the second city council meeting of October.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said that the county is dedicated to supporting the city's efforts while aggressively pursuing the proposed TI facility. The proposed facility is expected to be on the next agenda for county commissioners after it is considered by Sherman city leaders.

"Texas Instruments has been a part of the Sherman community for decades, and we’re very hopeful that tonight’s actions by SISD will mark the beginning of the next chapter in that relationship," Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton said Tuesday night. "For Sherman to be among a select few cities globally that are under consideration for a project of this magnitude by TI is incredibly exciting, to say the least.

"The Mayor and City staff have been working with TI on a complimentary tax abatement ordinance that we expect to be presented for Council consideration in the next few weeks, and there has been great cooperation among the leadership at the county and Grayson College to develop a comprehensive plan that we hope will give our city a leg-up in this competitive process."

Sherman Mayor David Plyler described the proposed investment in Sherman as potentially the largest development the city has ever seen. While it could potentially lose out in some property taxes, it could see increased sales tax revenues, nearly 1,000 new workers and their families who will come to Sherman and other benefits from the new facility.

"The economic impact is just going to be huge for the city of Sherman. Sales tax receipts are going to be off the charts and a lot of new folks moving in. Not only that, but we are going to be recognized internationally," Plyler added this will mirror the reaction to Finisar's investment in the city several years ago. "We are really expanding our reputation as a tech manufacturer here in the city of Sherman."

The possible renaissance by Texas Instruments in Sherman comes nearly two years after it announced its intent leave its Sherman plant by 2025. In early 2020, the tech manufacturer announced that it would close its Sherman fabrication facility alongside another location in Dallas.

This would allow for the expansion of its Richardson facility, which was expected to be completed by late 2021. The current facility went into operation in 1966 and is one of only two 150-millimeter silicon wafer production plants still in operation with the company.