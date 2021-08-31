Now hiring: National labor shortage hits all Texoma industries

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into its second year, a shortage for workers across a myriad of industries are affecting area employers.

The worker shortage comes as the unemployment rate for the Sherman-Denison area hovers around the 5 percent mark, twice the record low of 2.5 percent which was hit in May of 2019.

While employers were in search of good candidates prior to the pandemic, area employment officials said unemployment rates were lower than they are today, and the shortage is even more pronounced.

"I would say the restaurant industry is the most challenged of the ones I've been talking to, but the major industries are all still trying to hire people," Denison Development Alliance President Tony Kaai said in August. "We were kind of at this point prior to COVID at around 3 percent unemployment, which is full employment.

The full employment Kaai referred to is the point where the vast majority of workers have found some form of employment. While this point traditionally sits at around 4 percent, Kaai and other officials have said it may be closer to 5 percent post 2020 COVID-19.

For the month of July, the Texas Workforce Commission reported a 4.6 percent unemployment rate for the Sherman-Denison area — a 0.7 percent decrease from June 2021. By comparison, the unemployment rate stood at 6.8 percent in July 2020 during the height of the national pandemic.

This put Sherman well below state and national unemployment rates, which stood at 6 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

The restaurant and hospitality industry may be the hardest hit by the worker shortage, but Kaai said it can be felt in almost all industries in the region. As an example of the shortage, Kaai described a recent trip to a Denison restaurant that appeared to be short on employees.

"I was at Culver's the other day and they were doing great," he said. "There were 15 people in line inside the building and the drive-thru was full. The owner was at the cash register working his tail off. That's great. But it kind of threw me a little bit because that is not the norm."

Workforce Solutions Texoma Executive Director Janie Bates said the workforce board has held recent job fairs to try to introduce prospective workers to employers across the region. However, attendance to these events has been lower than in previous years.

"When you look around Sherman and Denison, all of our major industries have now hiring signs out, and that's just in the industrial side," she said. "Retail is looking for people. The service industry is looking for people. Really, it seems to be across the board."

Earlier this year, there was some belief that the shortage was caused by increased federal funding for unemployment benefits that kept some people from searching for work. However, these benefits lapsed in June, and the issue still lingers.

"We thought we might see more people coming into our workforce centers, but we didn't," Bates said of aftermath of the June lapse in benefits. "So, I don't think that had as much impact as people thought that it would."

Both Kaai and Bates said the lack of workers is related to the ongoing effects of the pandemic as some workers are still reluctant to return to in-person work. In other cases, workers who have grown accustomed to working from home do not want to return to the traditional workplace.

"We have many citizens who may have pre-existing conditions that could be at risk if they were to return to work," Kaai said.

Currently, local officials feel that there isn't a solution to the situation that they can pursue. Instead, they will have to wait for trends to return to normal.

"There is no plan," Kaai said. "These are significant things happening in an economy that is ... all about about policies and federal policies. It will all eventually even out, but there isn't a lot for us to do to impact what we are seeing right now."

However, some factors may accelerate the process. Despite some setbacks to other industries, the housing market has continued to grow throughout the pandemic as new homes have come onto the market amid high demand. These new homes may bring the workers that area employers need to fill positions, Kaai said.

"There is going to be an influx of people," he said. "These houses are built and filled up in Sherman and Denison. You've seen how many housing developments have been announced. It takes a while for those to get on the ground and people to move."