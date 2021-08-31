Due to pipeline leak, Sherman says conserve water

staff reports

Tuesday evening, the city of Sherman issued a news release concerning the city's water supply. Asking area residents to begin conserving water, the release said a Lake Texoma pipeline sprung a leak affecting Sherman drinking water.

"The pipeline from Lake Texoma supplying 50% of Sherman's drinking water sprung a major leak this afternoon, which means the city will rely entirely on its groundwater wells until the problem is repaired," the release said. "So PLEASE conserve water as much as possible until further notice. Please do not water *any* lawns, and curtail usage of water-intensive appliances like dishwashers and laundry machines as much as possible."