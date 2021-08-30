Median home prices in GC increase 29 percent for Q2

Despite the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Texoma continues to experience a housing boom with increasing demand and equally increasing prices.

The median price of homes rose 29 percent across Grayson County for the second quarter of 2021 when compared to 2020 numbers, according to the Greater Texoma Association of Realtors.

As of July, the median price of a home in in Grayson County sits at about $245,000. The most in-demand price range for homes is under $300,000, which made up about 65.8 percent of the home sales in the second quarter.

The increasing prices come amid a multi-year boom in the housing market for Grayson County amid low stock and high demand. Meanwhile, construction ranging from small subdivisions to large multi-use planned developments, have been announced in an effort to take advantage of the market and bring some equilibrium to the demand.

"Our median prices are up from last year, and you know as well as I do that it is driven by the low inventory that we have and the low interest rate we've experienced for a while now," Incoming GTAR President Sarah Ritchey said.

Ritchey said this is partially due to the low stock of available homes in the region as one part of the rising prices. For the second quarter of the year, GTAR reported that the number of active listings was down 43 percent, and the months of inventory dropped to just 1.6 months. By comparison, the county had about 3.5 months of inventory during the second quarter of 2020.

Despite the decrease in active listings, the number of closed sales increased by 15.7 percent over the same period. Likewise, the number days that the average time a home was listed on the market before it closed decreased by 26 from last year and stood at 70 for the second quarter.

While the ongoing pandemic had little negative impact on the market, Ritchey said that it could have fueled the ongoing boom in migration into Texas from other parts of the country that has been fueling Texas growth in recent years. Ritchey noted that much of the growth in Texoma appears to be coming not only from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but also from out of state.

Likewise, the changes to how people work may have also contributed to some people's desire to move to rural areas like Grayson County. As an example, Ritchey said many people have chosen to work remotely during the pandemic, which could allow them to live further away from their workplace.

"Certainly people are working from home and moving out to live in the country, basically," she said.