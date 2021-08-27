“The Middle Matters” grows great SMS students, people

DISD

“THE MIDDLE MATTERS” remains the mantra at Scott Middle School as students and staff kick off the new school year. Signs and banners, new and old, tell the story of the award-winning school’s dedication to growing great students and exceptional people who respect themselves and others: ”The difference between ORDINARY and EXTRAORDINARY is that little EXTRA”…”We are LUCKY to have YOU in our DISD Family”…”Kindness Matters”…”Accountability Matters”…YOU MATTER!”

“Ongoing encouragement coupled with firm accountability works wonders with our 7th and 8th graders,” said teacher Courtney Hubbard. “We’re also consistent in everything we do, which fosters the trust needed to get our kids where they need to be, academically and personally. I have a great class of students this year because our entire district works together every year to provide student-centered learning and a strong support system for each and every child. We really are family here, and that makes a huge difference in the lives of our kids.”

SMS Principal John Parker says the goal is to ensure that all students know and feel worthy and valued, every single day.

“Social isolation and lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic have been hard on our kids,” said Parker. “We want them to know that we care about them…and that we’re always here for them, no matter how big or small the problem. We started “The Middle Matters” campaign before the pandemic began, and we feel like it has served and guided us well over the past 18 months. We stay positive, we keep close eyes on our students to make sure they are mentally and physically healthy…and we always let them know that we are available to talk and help them work through problems and difficulties. We know, and THEY KNOW, that the ‘Middle’ really does matter!”