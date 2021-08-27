SISD names new athletic facilities after former coaches

Two of Sherman High School's new facilities will be named after former coaches who led generations of students both on and off the playing field. Sherman Independent School District officials announced that the school's athletic complex will be named after former head coach Tommy Hudspeth and the school's track will be named in honor of Fred Douglass coach Ed Hunt.

The announcement was made as a part of the SHS community pep rally — ahead of Friday's Battle of the Ax rivalry game — and open house of the new high school campus.

“Our board of trustees is very pleased to honor the legacy of two Sherman ISD educators by naming some of these beautiful facilities after them," SISD Superintendent David Hicks said. "Coach Hunt led the Fred Douglass Panthers to a state championship and was a motivator and encourager behind the success of thousands of Sherman High School students. Coach Hudspeth’s Bearcats achieved multiple undefeated seasons because he led with integrity, instilled a strong work ethic and positive character, and he inspired his players to give their best.”

The school's new track will be named in honor of former Coach Edward Hunt, who taught with the district — including Sherman High School — for more than four decades starting the the early 1960s. Through his early tenure with the district, Hunt led the Fred Douglass Panthers to a win a class 2A state football championship with a 12-0 record for the season.

Hunt first joined SISD in 1962 when he became the head coach for the Panthers. He would end his five-year run with the school with a record of 38-13-1.

Hunt made the transition to Sherman High School in 1968 where he coached both football and track. His tenure at SHS saw him fill an assistant coach and defensive coordinator role that saw him serve under six head coaches.

Hunt is also remembered for teaching many Sherman teenagers how to drive safely as a driving instructor. Hunt continued work as a coach end educator until his retirement in 2003.

The school's athletic complex will bear the name of former Coach Tommy Hudspeth, who led the high school through multiple undefeated seasons over the course of a eight seasons and an overall 28-year career in coaching.

The football team went undefeated in the 1976 seaso and won the District 13-4A championship to advance to the third round of the playoffs. Ultimately, the team finished the season with a record of 10-0-2.

This became part of the team's 25-game streak without a single loss that extended from 1975 through 1977.

Following the end of his coaching career, returned to Sherman again not as a coach but as an administrator, principal and eventually assistant superintendent for 15 years before retiring in 1999.

However, this was not the end of his career. Amid the removal of then Athletic Director Gary Kinne, Hudspeth returned to the playing field in Nov. 2013, just days short of his 80th birthday.