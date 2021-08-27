Denison ISD announces COVID-19 vaccination clinic

As COVID numbers continue to grow in the Texoma region as well as around the country, the Denison Independent School District is giving students another opportunity to get vaccinated if they wish. The district that went back to campus in mid August will hold a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in September.

The clinic comes amid a rise in cases of COVID-19 and its delta variant across the country in recent weeks. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of the disease, making it the first vaccine to get this approval.

With the start of the school year, district officials said they wanted to give families who have had difficulty finding availability the chance to get their students vaccinated.

"We were approached by the Medicine Shoppe in Denison and they offered the vaccine," DISD Communications Director Brian Eaves said Friday. "We have partnered with them in order to provide a vaccination facility and vaccination ability just in case parents wanted to get their children vaccinated and were unable to find a location."

The clinics will be held on Sept. 3 at B. McDaniel Intermediate, Scott Middle School and Denison High School for students ages 12 and up. The clinic will be using the Pfizer version of the vaccine, which requires two doses spaces out over the course of several weeks.

District officials said they do not have a set date for the clinics for the second shot, which will be determined based on availability by the Medicine Shoppe.

Thus far, the response from parents to the proposed clinic has been mixed, Eaves said. While said parents have said they are thankful for the clinic, some are still opposed.

"It has been mixed. We have some who are very much in favor of it and then you have some that are anti-vaccine, anti-COVID and they have spoken out as well, too."

District officials are asking parents to submit a consent form for the vaccine with the campus nurse's office by Aug. 31 if they would like their child to participate in the clinic.

For more information on the clinic and to submit a copy of the consent form, visit www.denisonisd.net.