BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: Early days in Achille

Achille, a small community about twelve miles south of Durant, was established just after statehood when the Missouri, Oklahoma and Gulf Railroad laid their rails from Hughes County to the Red River. From 1908-1910 new businesses were established and some businesses moved over from nearby Pecaunla, Kemp and north Texas. A post office was established in June of 1910 and named Achilla, an adaptation of the Cherokee word, atsila, meaning "fire." In August the spelling was changed to Achille. By October 1911 the postmaster had resigned and refused to order more stamps until his resignation was accepted. The Caddo Herald declared it the county’s first “stamp famine”.

Other residents must have been happy because the new community quickly began to grow. Methodist and Baptist churches were established and by 1912 the town boasted three general stores, a meat market, a bank, a lumber yard, a cotton gin, and a school. A year later the Cemetery Club was organized and from time to time residents were called upon to support and maintain the burial grounds.

Like most local communities Achille had its share of crime. In 1915 the town council tried to combat some of it by passing an ordinance prohibiting boys under 16 from loitering on the streets after 9pm. In January 1918 Achille voted to close its “obnoxious pool hall” on February 1. In 1921 Sheriff Garrett published a notice in the Achille Press vowing to strictly enforce the 1915 loitering ordinance. Unfortunately, a couple of years later he had to escort his own son to jail. Louis Garrett, 14, turned himself in after slashing a classmate with a knife. Louie Duckworth had been unruly in class and young Garrett felt compelled to defend the teacher, his sister. In February 1923 Achille had the first case in Bryan County to be tried under the new prohibition law. Sheriff John Conn and Deputy Sheriff Benson arrested H. G. Grinslade and Bill McGurie for operating a still.

The first public school was taught in the old Chickasaw Indian Courthouse one- and one-half miles southeast of town, but later a home within the town limits was converted into a two-room school. It later burned and was replaced with a brick building. School opened in October 1913 with an enrollment of 70. The start was delayed because of the cotton harvest. By August 1922 a two-story addition was made to the school building. In February 1937 WPA officials and local authorities dedicated a brand new five-room, brick building. The new building was used for the high school, while the old building housed the grade school. In a 1941 report about lunch programs Achille, with an enrollment of 400, was praised as the “most convenient”. The Durant paper stated: “The school has a separate kitchen and dining room with built-in cabinets, sink, running water, lots of storage space, and covered floors. Everything bears a coat of new paint. Dining room tables are neatly covered, the floor is covered and hand washing facilities have been installed.” H. D. Gound was Achille’s

superintendent at that time. In April 1949 Lemon Hill was added to the Achille District and in 1957 Prairie View consolidated with Achille.

During the 1940s and 1950s several gas stations and grocery stores, a lumberyard, and a cotton gin continued to operate in Achille. In 1950 Achille held a Community Fair. However, by 1960 the census numbers declined and the railroad line was abandoned on May 8, 1965.

Achille is still home to about five hundred residents and has a thriving school.

