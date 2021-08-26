TRIO receives $578K grant

SOSU

The TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) at Southeastern Oklahoma State University has received notification that it will receive a grant in the amount of $578,697 from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant is for the first budget period and it is anticipated that the grant will be for five years.

“We serve low-income adults and eligible high school seniors who desire to re-enter the academic arena by providing information and assistance with postsecondary admissions and financial aid,’’ said EOC director Teriki Barnes. “Our participants include individuals seeking to earn their high school diploma or equivalent, as well as those who desire to enter or return to postsecondary education programs.’’

The Southeastern EOC serves 1,620 individuals annually across 12 counties in Oklahoma and north Texas. It has been funded at Southeastern since 1991.