SISD reports 'incredibly positive' first day of mask wearing

On Monday, the Sherman Independent School District's School Board of Trustees voted five to one to reinstate rules regarding mask wearing on school campuses, and Wednesday, officials reported few issues and easy implementation of new mask wearing requirements on school campuses Wednesday.

The district became one of the latest across the state to require that students, visitors and staff wear masks while on school campuses earlier this week.

The decision followed an announcement by the Texas Education Agency that it would not enforce an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott forbidding districts and municipalities from requiring masks while it is being ruled upon in the courts.

"Our board of trustees has been discussing this issue and obviously our whole school district team has been planning the start of school," SISD Superintendent David Hicks said. "We have been monitoring the COVID data throughout the county — the county health department has been very helpful in providing that data — as well as guidance from the CDC and other health officials, especially those in the county. Our board wanted to make sure we made the right decision to be safe and create an environment that was safe and healthy for all of our students."

As a part of the school board's decision on Monday, the mask requirement was put back in place starting on Wednesday morning. Hicks said the decision was based on a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in students and faculty over the first four days of the school year.

As of Wednesday morning, 100 students and 20 district staff members were absent due to confirmed cases of the disease or close contact with someone who has a confirmed case.

Hicks said Wednesday's rollout went over smoothly throughout the district, without any significant issues on school campuses. After speaking with school principals, Hicks described the overall response as "incredibly positive."

"They know what is at stake," he said. "Nobody wants to wear masks. Everybody is tired, but they know it is about keeping our schools healthy, and our kids healthy."

While he did not have specific numbers, Hicks said that absences on Wednesday were not significantly higher than expected.

Following Monday's decision, Hicks said principals across the district did see an increase in voluntary mask wearing Tuesday ahead of the requirement being put in place.

Despite the overall positive response, the new mask ordinance was met with some resistance as parents and students protested outside the district offices early Wednesday morning. Hicks acknowledged the protests and noted that he is willing to talk to parents about the requirement and welcomed mail, email and phone calls.

"I want all of our parents to have faith and trust that our board of trustees, our leadership team, our teachers and principals in the building are doing everything they can, focused on keeping out schools open, our classrooms safe and healthy for all of our kids," Hicks said. "We have a responsibility to teach each and every child in this community, and if we have to close due to the pandemic, we can't do that effectively."