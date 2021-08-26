Man breaks in house twice, attempts sexual assault, gets 40 years

A 20-year-old Sherman man will be at least 40 years old before he gets a chance to get out of prison after pleading guilty to burglary and attempted sexual assault charges.

A press release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office Thursday said Dylan Clark, 20, of Sherman, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary of habitation, including one count that involved attempted sexual assault and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th state District Court accepted the plea and sentenced Clark.

Clark will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The release said the case began back on July 6, 2019, when Denison police took a report of a burglary of a habitation, at the time in was unknown whether anything had been taken from the residence. "Approximately two months later, in the early morning hours of September 20, 2019, Denison 911 dispatch directed officers to an active home invasion at the same residence. Upon their arrival, patrol officers observed defendant Clark being held at bay by the home owner who was holding a hammer. The home owner called police after calling her daughter and hearing the daughter screaming for help on the other end of the line. On scene officers observed that a door had been forced open. The Defendant was also found with multiple burglary items, including gloves, a mask, condoms, and a rag drenched in an unknown substance. A knife belonging to Dylan Clark was also later found on scene," the release said.

"After being questioned by police, Dylan Clark confessed that he had gone to the residence and forcibly entered with the intent of having sex with a girl he knew from work. Clark also admitted that several pairs of women’s underwear that he had on his person were previously taken from the prior burglary at the same residence on July 6, 2019," the release continued.

It said that Clark attempted, at a sentencing hearing, to the blame his actions on mental health and drug dependency issues. The prosecution presented presented from a phone a conversation that showed Clark discussed “playing the crazy card”. The Court also heard from former high school girl friend who described the defendant’s controlling, abusive and violent tendencies.

“This Defendant will have to do a minimum of two decades before he is even considered for parole,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young who prosecuted the case. He added, “The courage of the women who stood up to this predator is unmatched; they are the real heroes.” District Attorney Brett Smith added.“

Clark was represented in the case by Micah Belden who could not be immediately reached Thursday morning for comment.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.