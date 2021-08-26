Sherman approves $125.1M budget for 2021-2022

Sherman ended its 2021-2022 budget season last week when the City Council approved the guiding document for the city's finances over the next fiscal year. The approved budget includes $125.1 million in expenses, ranging from the construction of a new police station to nearly $17.4 million in utility projects.

The budget, which is about $28.1 million more than what was initially budgeted for the current fiscal year, comes amid a period of growth for the city for revenues and major projects.

The budget calls for a shortfall of $29.75 million, with only $95.32 million in revenues. However, this includes $30.8 million of capital improvement expenses that are being financed using nearly bond funds that the city issued earlier this year in an effort to take advantage of historically low borrowing rates.

The city is expected to property taxes revenues increase next year by $1.3 million — about 8 percent — despite the tax rate remaining unchanged at $0.489 per $100 of assessed value. The city's sales tax revenues are also expected to see an increase, with revenues expected to be about 3.6 percent higher than 2021's projections. However, city staff said these numbers have been volatile and difficult to measure and predict, which has made planning difficult.

Despite the overall shortfall projected in the budget, city staff described the general fund as balanced and is expected to maintain $10.4 million — 83 days of operating expenses — in reserve.

Meanwhile, the city is expected to maintain about 60 days of reserve funding amid fears of a shortfall earlier this year. The budget includes a 4.2 percent utility rate increase, which represents the first of five proposed increases over subsequent years. The increase, the city's first since 2017, came following a study of the city's rates amid similar increases in water production across the country.

Council member Shawn Teamann, who was the sole nay vote for the budget, said his decision to oppose this year's budget was based on the utility rate increase. While increases could be needed in the future, Teamann said the forecasts did not call for a shortfall this upcoming year.

One of the largest one-time expenses in the current budget is the $17.2 million toward the construction of the new police station along Northgate Drive. The project, which has been ongoing for more than two years, is expected to start construction in late 2021 or early 2022.

An additional $17.4 million will be dedicated to utility improvement projects, including a new waterline that will allow the city to sell water to the Marilee Special Utility District, a wastewater line for the city's treatment plant and water service improvements for the Legacy Village and Bel Air developments. The city is also slated to invest in backup power generation at the city's water facilities aimed at preventing water generation outages similar to those seen during winter storms earlier this year.